Man arrested for child abuse

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, November 26, 2016

Tags: Chico, Crime

A man convicted earlier this year of endangering a child was arrested last week, accused of abusing the same child.

Kaymon Lewis, 34, of Chico was arrested Friday, Nov. 18, and charged with injury to a child by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said his office was contacted by emergency room staff at Wise Health System Nov. 11 after a 2-year-old had been brought in by his mother, who is Lewis’ fiance, Joslynn Burger.

The ER staff noticed multiple bruises on the child and a rash on his face, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. Lewis and Burger told staff the injuries had been sustained when the child was knocked down by their dog, but ER staff said the bruises were “not consistent with an injury received in that manner,” the affidavit states.

Sgt. J. Polhemus met with the couple, who agreed to take the child to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

An examination at Cook Children’s showed bruises on the child’s back, buttocks, legs and face. According to the affidavit, distinct lines were seen in the bruising on the bottom of the child’s back and top of his buttocks which appeared to both the examiner and the officer to be a handprint.

Lewis told Polhemus the child received the bruises while in his care but denied injuring the child, according to the affidavit.

He did tell the officer he was on probation for endangering a child in Hill County.

Hill County court records indicate Lewis pleaded no contest on April 1 to endangering a child, a second degree felony, and received a 10-year probated sentence in 66th District Court in Hillsboro. The judgment also ordered Lewis to pay a $1,000 fine and attend parenting classes.

The Hill County indictment indicates Lewis held the then-17-month-old child out the window of a moving vehicle and then got out of the vehicle and placed the child in the roadway with the intent of leaving the child there. The indictment also indicates Lewis had twice previously been convicted of felony offenses, for burglary and evading arrest with a vehicle.

After an arrest in May for driving while license invalid with a previous conviction, the court amended the terms of his probation to require two days in jail, which he served in June.

Lewis told Polhemus he had recently gotten a job in Bridgeport and had just moved to the Crafton area.

Lewis was released from jail Nov. 19 after posting $15,000 bond.