Man arrested for assaulting officer during escape attempt

Published Wednesday, October 19, 2016

A Wise County officer was hit in the head by a suspect being placed under arrest, leading to a standoff Saturday afternoon.

The Montague County Sheriff’s Office had received information that a Toyota pickup stolen at the recent Rednecks with Paychecks event in Saint Jo could be at a home in the 100 block of Private Road 1752 south of Alvord. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office was notified Saturday afternoon, and a deputy was sent to the location.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said when the deputy arrived, a man he knew as Phillip Cameron Parson, 21, came out of a shed to meet him. Parson was asked about the stolen truck.

“He said he was familiar with the truck, but he didn’t know where it was,” Akin said.

The deputy asked if he could pat Parson down for weapons, and Parson agreed. During the pat down, the officer found a box cutter. As he pulled the box cutter from Parson’s pocket, a plastic baggie containing what appeared to be a controlled substance also fell out.

Parson was arrested, and he asked if he could go inside to get his phone to call a family member who would come get him out of jail. The two went inside, and the officer noticed a handgun and shotgun.

After the call, the two went back outside. Akin said Parson was able to free one of his hands from the handcuffs.

“He hit the deputy on the left side of his head, and Parson fled back into the house,” Akin said. “The deputy knew the handgun and shotgun were in the house, so he called for backup.”

Akin said several deputies responded and tried to get Parson to come out of the house. After a couple of hours, Parson came outside on his own and gave himself up.

Parson was arrested for escape causes bodily injury, assault of a public servant and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, 28-200 grams.

The next day investigators from Montague County located the stolen pickup in brush behind Parson’s house.

Akin said the officer received a bruise on his head but was not seriously injured.

Parson remained in the Wise County Jail Tuesday with total bond set at $85,000.