Man arrested for aggravated assault

By David Talley | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

Tags: Crime, Newark

A Newark man was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly severely beating a man during an argument last week.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Brett Kennan, 33, was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. The victim, Freddie Ballard, 58, also of Newark, is on life support at Plaza Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Akin said a possible overdose was reported Thursday at a home in the 900 block of Farm Road 3433 in Newark. When deputies and medics arrived, they found Ballard unconscious and breathing heavily.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed with Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Craig Johnson, medics examined Ballard at the scene and determined possible “injury or trauma to the head” may have caused a brain bleed. Ballard was taken to Plaza Medical Center where an X-ray confirmed a brain injury, according to the affidavit.

Several members of Ballard’s family told investigators he was beat up by Kennan on Aug. 26. They all gave a different reason for the fight, according to the affidavit, and Sheriff Akin said Friday the cause is still unclear.

The fight occurred in the home where Ballard was discovered Monday. Ballard and several other people live at this address, including Kennan, who was staying with one of Ballard’s daughters.

Kennan left the house and stayed elsewhere after the fight. Deputies executed a search and arrest warrant Friday where he was currently staying.

Kennan remained in the Wise County Jail Friday with a $150,000 bond.