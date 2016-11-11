Man arrested following motorcycle chase

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, November 30, 2016

An Odessa man is in custody after leading a Rhome police officer on a high-speed chase midday Sunday.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said an officer witnessed Justin Lane Anderson, 35, speeding on a red motorcycle northbound on U.S. 81/287 just past the Farm Road 407 overpass. The officer pursued Anderson, who exceeded speeds of 140 mph, but terminated his chase due to safety concerns when he entered Decatur.

“[Anderson] actually went right through the square,” Akin said.

The sheriff said he’s voiced concern over pursuits through heavily trafficked areas.

“We’ve cautioned our patrol sergeants about it,” he said.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper located Anderson an hour later at the Burger King on U.S. 81/287 north of Alvord and called the officer, who made the arrest.

Akin said Anderson was booked into the Wise County Jail Sunday and charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, reckless driving and driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.

Anderson also has a federal warrant from the U.S. Marshal’s office in Midland for violation of parole-amphetamine possession.