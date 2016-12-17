Man arrested after pursuit

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, December 17, 2016

Tags: Crime, Decatur, Justin

A motorcycle operator was arrested Tuesday after leading officers on a high speed pursuit that started near Decatur and ended near Justin.

During the pursuit, officers said the operator, Collin Alexander Perry, 25, of Dallas, passed vehicles on the shoulder at times, nearly causing wrecks.

According to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Lonny Haschel, a trooper attempted to stop Perry for speeding in the city limits of Decatur around 11:30 a.m., but Perry sped south on U.S. 81/287.

Perry accelerated to speeds of up to 110 miles per hour and twice took exits only to continue southbound on U.S. 81/287. In Rhome, Perry took the Texas 114 exit and headed toward Denton County, accelerating to speeds of up to 115 miles per hour.

At the intersection of Farm Road 156 in Denton County, Perry headed north toward Justin as officers continued their pursuit. Perry then wrecked his motorcycle near the north city limits of Justin and ran from police on foot into a field.

He was caught about 20 minutes later and arrested for evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction and reckless driving. Perry was taken to a local hospital to be checked out, Haschel said, and was then taken to the Wise County Jail.

Perry was released from jail Wednesday after posting $8,500 bond, according to jail records.