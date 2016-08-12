Man arrested after gun threat

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Tags: Crime, Slidell

An apparent dispute over property led to gunfire and a large police response south of Slidell Saturday night.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man firing a gun and threatening people on property located in the 1100 block of County Road 2610 near the Wise/Denton County line around 6 p.m. According to the complainant, Brian Marcum, 48, entered the complainant’s home – a travel trailer which is located on the same property as Marcum’s home – and threatened to kill him.

“He (Marcum) walked in and had a pistol in his belt,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said. “He threatened to kill some folks over the ongoing property dispute. He walked outside the travel trailer and fired a few rounds into the ground and went back into his trailer house.”

As officers arrived, they heard the sounds of long-range weapons being fired.

“They didn’t know if shots were being fired at them or if shots were being fired indiscriminately, so they backed up and called for additional help due to so many shots being fired,” Akin said.

The sheriff added that the department had information that Marcum had “several weapons and lots of ammunition.”

The sheriff’s office tactical team, or SWAT, responded along with several local Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in tactical gear and at least one Decatur officer.

A DPS helicopter also responded to provide aerial support. Medics and fire departments were staged in the area.

Akin said negotiators with the sheriff’s office were able to speak to Marcum by phone and convinced him to come outside his house without his weapon to give himself up.

Marcum was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct discharge firearm. He was released from jail Tuesday after posting $32,500 bond.

A search warrant was served on the house Saturday night, and investigators recovered eight weapons and several rounds of ammunition.

Akin said that while they have evidence Marcum fired his pistol, it is uncertain if the long-range weapon shots heard by officers came from Marcum or local dove hunters.

Marcum told officers that he “had invited people out here to live and they won’t leave,” Akin said, regarding the reason for the dispute. The sheriff said the 6-acre property is owned by Marcum’s mother.