Main Street Festival returns

The Paradise Historical Society will host the Paradise Main Street Festival Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Entrance is free, and festival-goers are invited to explore vendor booths, the car show and other attractions, including three added this year: a kid’s amusement park with rides and activities for $10 all-day admission, a washer tournament and a Blue Ribbon Contest for homemade pies, preserves and canned goods.
Local entertainers in a variety of music genres will perform throughout the day.
The festival is a fundraiser for the historical society.
Download entry forms for the washer tournament, Blue Ribbon contest, car show and art show at paradisehistoricalsociety.com.
PARADISE MAIN STREET FESTIVAL SCHEDULE
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
9 a.m.:
- Festival opening ceremony
- Quilt show opens at Methodist Church, 301 S. Oak St.
- Art show opens at the museum on Main St.
- Car show and tractor exhibit open at First Baptist parking lot
- Raffle and silent auction begins at fire hall
9:30 a.m.:
- Bayliners perform on stage
- Washer tournament begins on lawn of Veterans Park
10:30 a.m.:
- Felicia Ishmael performs on stage
11 a.m.:
- Blue Ribbon Contest winners announced
11:15 a.m.:
- Paradise Community Choir performs on stage
Noon:
- Car show awards announced
- Josh Gentry performs on stage
12:15 p.m.:
- Brandon Gentry performs on stage
1 p.m.:
- Community service awards announced
1:15 p.m.:
- Live auction at fire hall
2 p.m.:
- Cross Timbers Band performs on stage
3 p.m.:
- Raffle and silent auction closes
- Quilt show and art show winners announced
3:30 p.m.:
- Washer tournament ends
- Raffle and silent auction winners announced
4 p.m.:
- Festival ends