Main Street Festival returns

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, September 21, 2016
The Paradise Historical Society will host the Paradise Main Street Festival Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Entrance is free, and festival-goers are invited to explore vendor booths, the car show and other attractions, including three added this year: a kid’s amusement park with rides and activities for $10 all-day admission, a washer tournament and a Blue Ribbon Contest for homemade pies, preserves and canned goods.

Local entertainers in a variety of music genres will perform throughout the day.

The festival is a fundraiser for the historical society.

Download entry forms for the washer tournament, Blue Ribbon contest, car show and art show at paradisehistoricalsociety.com.

PARADISE MAIN STREET FESTIVAL SCHEDULE
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

9 a.m.:

  • Festival opening ceremony
  • Quilt show opens at Methodist Church, 301 S. Oak St.
  • Art show opens at the museum on Main St.
  • Car show and tractor exhibit open at First Baptist parking lot
  • Raffle and silent auction begins at fire hall

9:30 a.m.:

  • Bayliners perform on stage
  • Washer tournament begins on lawn of Veterans Park

10:30 a.m.:

  • Felicia Ishmael performs on stage

11 a.m.:

  • Blue Ribbon Contest winners announced

11:15 a.m.:

  • Paradise Community Choir performs on stage

Noon:

  • Car show awards announced
  • Josh Gentry performs on stage

12:15 p.m.:

  • Brandon Gentry performs on stage

1 p.m.:

  • Community service awards announced

1:15 p.m.:

  • Live auction at fire hall

2 p.m.:

  • Cross Timbers Band performs on stage

3 p.m.:

  • Raffle and silent auction closes
  • Quilt show and art show winners announced

3:30 p.m.:

  • Washer tournament ends
  • Raffle and silent auction winners announced

4 p.m.:

  • Festival ends

