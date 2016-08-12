Main Street Festival returns

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Tags: Paradise, Paradise Main Street Festival

The Paradise Historical Society will host the Paradise Main Street Festival Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Entrance is free, and festival-goers are invited to explore vendor booths, the car show and other attractions, including three added this year: a kid’s amusement park with rides and activities for $10 all-day admission, a washer tournament and a Blue Ribbon Contest for homemade pies, preserves and canned goods.

Local entertainers in a variety of music genres will perform throughout the day.

The festival is a fundraiser for the historical society.

Download entry forms for the washer tournament, Blue Ribbon contest, car show and art show at paradisehistoricalsociety.com.

PARADISE MAIN STREET FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

9 a.m.:

Festival opening ceremony

Quilt show opens at Methodist Church, 301 S. Oak St.

Art show opens at the museum on Main St.

Car show and tractor exhibit open at First Baptist parking lot

Raffle and silent auction begins at fire hall

9:30 a.m.:

Bayliners perform on stage

Washer tournament begins on lawn of Veterans Park

10:30 a.m.:

Felicia Ishmael performs on stage

11 a.m.:

Blue Ribbon Contest winners announced

11:15 a.m.:

Paradise Community Choir performs on stage

Noon:

Car show awards announced

Josh Gentry performs on stage

12:15 p.m.:

Brandon Gentry performs on stage

1 p.m.:

Community service awards announced

1:15 p.m.:

Live auction at fire hall

2 p.m.:

Cross Timbers Band performs on stage

3 p.m.:

Raffle and silent auction closes

Quilt show and art show winners announced

3:30 p.m.:

Washer tournament ends

Raffle and silent auction winners announced

4 p.m.: