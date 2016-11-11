Looks a lot like Christmas; Decatur’s annual tour of homes is next weekend

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, November 26, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Tour of Homes

As December unfolds, the air is thick with Christmas cheer and the spirit of giving blossoms in spite of the chilly temperatures. To kick off all things merry and bright, the Decatur Woman’s Club will have its annual tour of homes next weekend.

Local homes and businesses beautifully decorated for the season will be open to the public 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Stops on this year’s tour include the homes of Kevin and Melinda Wray at 394 County Road 1170, Jay and Marla Davidson at 1608 Thousand Oaks Drive, Thom and Judy Lambert at 303 Brookhollow St. and the Flying V ranch residence, 297 Private Road 1173. Refreshments will be served at Black Creek Farm, 2324 Old Decatur Rd.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Swanky Shack, Patti’s Hair Parlor, iOffice or at the door of any home on the tour. Proceeds are used by the Decatur Woman’s Club to benefit local organizations.

THE WRAYS

394 CR 1170

The home of Kevin and Melinda Wray was built in 2016 by Park Custom Homes.

It’s traditional with country chic style and features four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a study and a media room.

The Wrays decorated the 3,146-square-foot home themselves. Points of interest include the Chicago brick wall in the dining room and cathedral ceilings.

Visitors will also enjoy an old painting of the original town of Decatur.

THE DAVIDSONS

1608 Thousand Oaks Drive

Jay and Marla Davidson this year added a pool house and outdoor kitchen to their home in Hidden Oaks Estates.

Klapprodt Pools redesigned their pool, and Lone Star Lawn and Landscape completed the outdoor oasis. John Fuller Custom Homes built the pool house.

The main house was built in 2002 by Bailey Custom Homes and features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a bonus room upstairs. The 3,000-square-foot house is French country.

As the holidays approached, Pam Hardin and Donna Hardin helped the Davidsons decorate for Christmas.

“We don’t mind at all being the Griswolds of the neighborhood,” Marla said. “We both love Christmas and decorating the outdoors for all to enjoy.”

Marla said the yard is decorated in traditional red and green lights and a blue tree to honor local police officers and first repsonders.

“Everyone’s favorite are the geese with red bows with the traditional angels and reindeer,” she said.

The interior decorations are centered around family. A traditional tree is upstairs, and it includes homemade ornaments and momentos from when the Davidsons’ daughters – Amber Wood and Ashlee Britting – were growing up. They also have many ornaments and keepsakes from life with their four grandchildren – Landry, Riley, Dylan and Kendall.

The grandkids’ bedroom is decorated in a gingerbread theme because the Davidsons have built gingerbread houses with the kids since they were toddlers. There is also a children’s nativity in the bedroom to remind them of the true meaning of Christmas.

The tree in the downstairs den is formal, featuring a collection of gold ornaments, while the home office has a woodland-theme tree with a collection of antler, outdoor and nature-themed ornaments.

The new pool house has its own 9-foot, flocked tree decorated with a vintage snowman theme, including grey, silver and red decor. The outdoor fireplace mantel and dining table is decorated in a traditional woodland theme.

THE LAMBERTS

303 Brookhollow St.

The home of Thom and Judy Lambert was built in 1982, but they didn’t call it their own until 2005 when they first moved to Decatur. The 3,000-square-foot, ranch-style house is in the Brookhollow Addition and features three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Thom and Judy decorated the house themselves.

“For us, Christmas is a happy time that we love to share with everyone,” Judy said. “We enjoy seeing people drive by, slow down or even walk the driveway to get a closer look.”

Outdoor decorations include Santa in a hot air balloon, parachuting reindeer, Ruldolph, Santa’s flying school and a nativity scene.

“We go all out,” Judy said.

The Lamberts’ Christmas tree is decorated with crystal ornaments that Judy has collected for more than 30 years. Indoor decor also features a large collection of Santa Clauses.

“Each room is different and happy,” she said.

FLYING V RANCH HOUSE

297 PR 1173

Sherry Warner fondly calls her home on the Flying V Ranch a “farmhouse fixer-upper.” She and her daughter, Page, own and operate the event venue on the property and in 2016 embarked on renovating the 41-year-old ranch house.

Built in 1975, Warner family members have called it home since Sherry’s father-in-law, John Warner, bought the ranch in 1979. Randy Park Custom Homes remodeled the house, in conjunction with Page, who is an interior designer. The end result is 5,000 square feet of cozy that includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a living room, dining room, game room, office and sitting room off the master bedroom.

“Randy Park Custom Homes understood our plan to take an older home that desperately needed to be remodeled and turn it into a ‘new,’ older style home,” Sherry said. “We wanted it to look as if this house had stood on this land for years, and they made our dreams come true.”

Walls were knocked out to open the kitchen into the grand room. A sitting room, two bedrooms and a bathroom were added to the home, and the garage was turned into a game room.

“Park Custom Homes worked their magic with beautiful shiplap and carpentry throughout the house to bring the style together,” Sherry said. “We made our move to Decatur from Coppell where we had lived for 20 years. Growing up in Quanah, I’m enjoying life in a small town again and all the good things that come with it!”

Guests will be greeted by a 6-foot tall Santa on the front porch, which also includes the family’s old Flexible Flyer sled, rocking chairs and a porch swing.

Inside, the dining room is ready for Christmas tea. Vintage silver tea cups and teapots hang from the chandelier over the Duncan Phyfe dining room table that belonged to Sherry’s grandparents. A Department 56 village graces the built-in bookshelves in the grand room that features shiplap and a rustic, stone fireplace.

Sherry’s love of plaid is evident in the game room that’s decked out with plaid carpet and a Christmas tree decorated with many different types of plaid. A large, vintage Pegasus sign hangs in the game room, as does a Sinclair sign in honor of Sherry’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather’s Sinclair station in Quanah.

Page designed the tree in her room at the ranch using vintage purses, hats, gloves and lace doilies, belonging to her maternal great-grandmother.

The back porch features two vintage pews that were used at the venue’s wedding ceremony site and a farm house table ready for a Christmas celebration.

The event venue and bride’s house will be open for viewing during the tour as well. A hot chocolate bar will be available for visitors, and Santa Claus will be on hand to take pictures and Christmas requests.

BLACK CREEK FARM

2324 Old Decatur Road

Family is at the center of Black Creek Farm owned by Kyle and Dede Badger.

The entire facility on Old Decatur Road was built by family, and in 2014, they, along with MB Welding, built a barn that can be rented for weddings, showers, parties, family reunions or banquets.

This time of year it features rustic Christmas decor but shifts with the seasons and events for which it is booked.

The farm’s pumpkin patch is frequented by many local families and has become a fall tradition in Wise County.

Don’t miss this stop on the tour, as refreshments will be served.