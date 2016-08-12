Look local, taste local

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Tags: Decatur, LookLocal

The 6th annual Taste of Wise is set for Thursday at the Decatur Civic Center.

Due to the event’s popularity, there will be two sessions this year, one from 5 to 7 p.m. and one from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. They are available for pre-purchase at the civic center, iOffice and the Wise County Messenger. They will also be sold at the door.

Taste of Wise is an opportunity to try the food and drink samplings of local vendors from across the county while enjoying live entertainment. The event is a fundraiser for Look Local, an organization that encourages shopping at Wise County businesses.

“Obviously if you shop local, you keep your taxes here,” event co-organizer Susan Miller said.

Miller said by attending Taste of Wise, citizens are supporting local restaurants and stores, including those they may not have previously known existed.

“People can see something that’s going on in Boyd even though they live in Alvord,” she said.

Dos Chiles Grandes, Rock City Burger Co., Jorge’s Mexican Restaurant and Bono’s Chophouse and Saloon are just a few of the restaurants providing samples this year. Miller said the event is also open to non-food based stores that will have booths set up inside the civic center.

Door prizes will be given out every 10 minutes, and a lucky winner from each session will take home the $500 cash grand prize. Sponsors wishing to donate a door prize may drop them off when they arrive at Taste of Wise.

The schedule of performers is as follows: