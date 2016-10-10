Locals invited for television broadcast on square

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, November 2, 2016

The “Good Morning Texas” program is returning to Decatur Friday, and this time the public is invited to show their town spirit.

The program, which will air from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday on WFAA-TV, Channel 8, will feature a previously filmed segment on the Biggar Hat Store and video filmed at Sunshine Square, Sweetie Pie’s and Memory Lane. The program will also include live shots on the Decatur square featuring local residents in the background.

The show’s visits to different towns around North Texas usually feature local townspeople in the live shots showing their hometown pride.

Decatur Chamber of Commerce Director Misty Hudson said Main Street between State and Trinity will be shut down Friday morning for the live portions of the show, and parking spots in that area will be blocked off late Thursday night. The road is expected to be closed from around 7:45 until the show’s conclusion at 10.

Hudson said in addition to any local residents who might want to come and cheer for their town or display signs, Decatur High School’s band, cheerleaders and drill team will also be on the square. Anyone who would like to participate is asked to be at the location no later than 8:15 a.m. Friday so the show can begin filming teasers.

The show previously aired a segment on the Courthouse Suites Bed and Breakfast on the Decatur square in August.