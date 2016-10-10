Local riders compete for world title

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Eight professional bull riders based in Wise County will compete in the PBR World Finals this week in Las Vegas.

The rider at the top of PBR’s standings, Kaique Pacheco of Itatiba, Brazil, currently lives in the county. Pacheco, 22, turned pro only three years ago. He’s earned $367,745 this year and is coming into finals fresh off a 90-point ride on Crazy Horse at Cooper Tires Take the Money and Ride in Tuscon. Pacheco is on a five-ride streak, with a 55 percent ride score for the year.

Wise County rider Joao Ricardo Vieira, a native of Itatinga, Brazil, follows Pacheco in fourth in the world standings. Vieira, 32, turned pro four years ago. He’s earned $276,440 this year on 118 outs with 56 completed rides. No stranger to winning, Vieira placed second in the final PBR standings in 2014 and third in both 2013 and 2015.

Another Wise County rider, Fabiano Vieira of P rola, Brazil, comes to Las Vegas in seventh. Vieira, 34, a 10-year pro, earned $182,648 this year. Vieira has a 46 percent ride completion rate and one 90-point ride on Roy at the Sacramento Invitational in February.

Mike Lee, a native of Paradise, just cracks the top 10 in ninth place. Lee, 33, turned pro 15 years ago and won the world championship in 2004. Lee earned $139,985 in 2016. He sits at a ride completion rate of 37 percent heading into the finals.

Also competing are Guilherme Marchi in 12th, Silvano Alves in 21st, Valdiron de Oliveira in 25th and Marco Eguchi in 28th.

Round one starts Wednesday, Nov. 2, and the winner will be determined Sunday, Nov. 6. The events will be broadcast live on CBS Sports. Find a full schedule at pbr.com.