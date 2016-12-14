Local dancers to perform ‘The Nutcracker’

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Tags: Christmas

Dancers with the Wise Ballet and Music Academy are performing “The Nutcracker” this weekend at the Decatur High School Theater.

The academy’s dancers have traditionally performed every June, but this year teacher Karen Smith added the holiday favorite.

“I have always wanted to do it, and this year I have several older girls who will not be with me next year and who are fantastic dancers. I wanted them to have the opportunity to be a part of ‘The Nutcracker,'” she said.

Smith said guests can expect “a little magic.”

“It’s so entertaining,” she said. “There’s a little comedy, some drama, a family production.”

Smith plans to make this an annual tradition and hopes local families will, too.

“It’s a good opportunity for young children to start their enjoyment of not only ballet, but also classical music,” she said.

Performances are 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Tickets may be purchased online until 1 p.m. Saturday at tututix.com/WisePag or call toll-free, 1-855-222-2TIX. Tickets will also be available at the door.

All dancers are from Wise County and the surrounding area. The academy will perform “Emerald City,” a ballet based on “The Wizard of Oz” in June.