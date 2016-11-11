Live Thankfully kicks off 2016 food drive

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Tags: Live Thankfully

Now in its fourth year in Wise County, Live Thankfully is striving to serve more people than ever before.

The charity, which partners local businesses with schools to buy groceries for families in need during the holiday season, is headed by Dr. Dan Mallory of Mallory Orthodontics in Decatur. Mallory kicked off this year’s food drive on Monday with a speech to gathered sponsors and participants at the Decatur Civic Center. The food drive runs through Friday, Dec. 9.

Last year nine local campuses participated. This year counselors from 11 schools have presented Live Thankfully with the number of anonymous families they’d like to help feed. While Live Thankfully served 142 families in 2015, Mallory said 250 are signed up for this December’s food drive.

“Last year we had 700 bags of groceries. That’s for 160 families,” Mallory said. “Now, I’m not the fastest math whiz, but we’ve got 90 families to add to that process. If we go at it with the same intensity as we did last year, we’re going to come short. That’s where I need y’all.”

Live Thankfully’s goal is to present all 250 families with at least two bags of groceries and a pre-cooked ham. Monetary and food donations are accepted at the following schools: Alvord high, middle and elementary schools, Carson Elementary, Rann Elementary, Young Elementary, McCarroll Middle School, Decatur High School, Chico Elementary, Slidell Elementary and Paradise Intermediate.

Donations may also be dropped off or mailed to Mallory Orthodontics, 2250 S. Farm Road 51 in Decatur. Tax free donations may also be made at livethankfully.org.

Live Thankfully asks for non-perishables only.

Mallory Orthodontics will host the “Party with a Purpose” to package all the food starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Decatur Middle School Multipurpose Building. Volunteers of all ages are welcome, and Mallory said he especially likes to see students participate.

“This is one of the main reasons we wanted to have Live Thankfully was to have my kids jump in and serve people around them and think about somebody else besides themselves,” Mallory said.

“When you’re living thankfully, when you’re living gratefully, you have a lot less tendency to be inwardly focused. You’re outwardly focused,” he said. “That’s what we’re trying to do on our campuses.”

For information, call 940-627-0960 or email livethankfully@malloryortho.com.

MOST-NEEDED FOOD ITEMS

Dr. Dan Mallory suggested not donating so many cans of green beans and corn this year – they always have leftovers – and bringing the following non-perishable foods instead: