Lipsey looks back; Neighborhood marks 15th anniversary of storm

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Tornado

Fifteen years ago tonight, Terry Hardin peered through his living room window on what appeared to be a disaster zone.

But it was Garland Street in Decatur.

The road, closed to traffic due to downed power lines and other debris, was lined on either side by homes damaged by a savage tornado. While some lost only shingles, others saw entire sections of roof missing.

After the storm subsided, Hardin headed out to check on neighbors. The following morning, he went to work with his chainsaw, helping clear downed trees so the rebuilding process could begin.

“I had just taken a yoga class for the first time the day before,” he joked. “I was so sore the next day. I woke up to this damage and had to use a chainsaw, but I was so sore I could hardly squeeze the trigger.”

In addition to downed trees and heavy limb damage at other homes, Hardin had to clear lumber from half a dozen trees in his own yard. One tree on the north side of his property lost its limbs in the high winds, but he considered leaving it, hoping it would grow new ones after a winter of rest.

“It took almost every limb off that tree,” he said. “I’ve actually got a picture of it. Everybody said cut it down, but I’ve got a cousin who’s a tree person and he said just let it go and it’ll be OK.”

Down the street from Hardin, former Lipsey Addition resident James Stainton saw the destruction from a secondhand perspective. Stainton’s then-home on Garland’s far south end wasn’t affected by the storm, with only a few tree limbs down from strong winds.

Stainton and his family weren’t home at the time of the tornado. He remembers being stopped by emergency personnel as he turned onto his street, but his house had been spared. The next day he headed out with a chainsaw to help his neighbors who weren’t as lucky.

“Another guy and I came up on a home with several downed trees,” he said. “I don’t remember his name or the name of the folks living there, but we cleared out what we could. I spent some time on a chainsaw that next day.”

With that spirit of community, those affected by the storm rebuilt. Residents have moved in and out of the string of homes on Decatur’s south side, but for those who remain, the memories are fresh. Homeowners are quick to pull out photos and newspaper clippings from the days that followed the storm.

Hardin and his wife both posed for photos in front of a sharpened piece of a two-by-four that impaled their garage door. Remarkably, the brand new pickup sitting behind it was not damaged.

That pickup has been replaced in the 15 years since, and in the front yard, that once-damaged tree is still standing, a reminder of that scary night and how far the survivors have come.