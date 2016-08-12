Limited tickets available to Bridgeport food and wine event

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, September 24, 2016

Downtown Bridgeport will host its second annual food and wine tasting event, Taste Bridgeport, next Friday, Sept. 30.

Less than 100 tickets are still available for the event, which runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. For $25, ticket-holders will receive a wristband to sample food and wines from local restaurants and eateries, receive an event wine glass, entry to the after-party concert and two free drinks during the concert.

Participants will walk to various host locations along Halsell Street in downtown Bridgeport to shop and sample food and wine pairings. For a full list of participating merchants, visit bridgeportchamber.org.

The after-party begins at 8 p.m. at the Bridgeport Visitor Center, 812 Halsell St. Jake Hooker will play the first set, and then Le Freak takes the stage at 9:30 p.m. Concert-only tickets cost $15, and an unlimited number of these tickets are available.

To purchase tickets, visit bridgeportchamber.org or call 940-683-2076 for information.