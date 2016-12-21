Libraries host holiday events, adjust hours

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Bridgeport, Chico, Decatur, Newark

Several Wise County libraries will alter their hours and programs for the upcoming holiday season.

Alvord Public library closed Dec. 17 and will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Bridgeport Public Library will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, and Saturday, Dec. 31, through Monday, Jan. 2.

Chico Public Library will continue to hold programs, with Simple Machines set for 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22; Family Lego Day 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29; and Movie Night 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30.

The library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24, through Monday, Dec. 26, and Saturday, Dec. 31, through Monday, Jan. 2.

Decatur Public Library will close Friday, Dec. 23, and re-open Monday, Dec. 26. The library will also close Saturday, Dec. 31, through Monday, Jan. 2.

Preschool and sensory storytimes will be on break through Thursday, Jan. 5.

Newark Public Library will close Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, and Saturday, Dec. 31, through Monday, Jan. 2.