Let the games begin; Elementary students study geography, culture and perseverance

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Rann Elementary

The pomp and revelery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games settled among the students at Rann Elementary Friday during their own mass sporting event.

Principal Melonie Christian said the inaugural Rann Games started as a way to incorporate geography and culture references into classes’ regular curriculum and culminated in an outdoor game session.

Christian said each class represented a country competing in the Paralympic games and was required to research a game native to their country and, after a torch-lighting ceremony and guest speaker, demonstrate and show others how to play it.

“[Students are] pulling away the differences in all of our countries, because if you look around, there are games I’ve never seen,” Christian said. “I like to think they’re having fun playing them, too.”

It started with second-grade teacher Jami Leonard tuning in to the Olympics Games this summer.

“I just thought we had to do something about it, but it was ending,” Leonard said. “I started doing some research on the computer and saw the Paralympics were going on now. I thought we could do something along the lines with that, because their values are determination, inspiration, courage and equality, and I thought those were great things [school counselor Teri] Vrba could hit on.”

Leonard talked with Christian and assembled a team of representatives from each grade level to put together a series of lessons on each country. She said one parent even stepped in, offering to sew a class’ country flag.

Along with lessons about each country’s traditions and lifestyle, Leonard said students also learned about tough circumstances Paralympic athletes face and overcome every day.

“What we’ve been pushing for is no matter what their circumstances are, whether it’s a broken family or a physical disability, those situations can be overcome,” she said. “They can be a positive influence on the world no matter what’s going on.”