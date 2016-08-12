Leapin’ lizards: Childhood obsession spawns conservation work

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, September 17, 2016

Decatur

A childhood obsession with dinosaurs and Jacques Cousteau led to Kelly Bradley of Decatur becoming the ‘Iguana Girl.’

Now a conservation biologist at the Fort Worth Zoo with a focus on the Anegada iguana, as a child Bradley cultivated her interest in reptiles by playing with a dinosaur model instead of dolls and watching nature explorers like Cousteau on the television.

“I watched those shows with my dad and I would think, ‘that’s what I want to do for a living,'” Bradley said.

She started volunteering at the Fort Worth Zoo in high school, working with the reptile keepers. A particularly territorial Rhinoceros iguana “terrorized” a teenage Bradley daily, but she was still fascinated with the animal. Iguanas reminded her of the dinosaurs she’d obsessed over in her younger years.

“Iguanas,” Bradley said, “are way cooler than people give them credit for.”

A field research trip to Cuba in 1994 only solidified Bradley’s love for the lizards. Working with the San Diego Zoo on a research project focusing on male dominance in iguanas was just the beginning of Bradley’s field work.

After years working as a reptile keeper for both the Dallas and Fort Worth zoos, Bradley took over the Anegada iguana project from another conservationist in 2001.

The Anegada iguana lives on a small coral island of the same name in the British Virgin Islands chain. Populated by only around 300 people, Anegada is also home to around 900 feral cats. And it’s the cats, a non-native species, that threaten the iguanas.

“The main problem on Anegada is cats have been introduced,” Bradley explained. “Cats will eat baby iguanas – no hatchlings survive to become reproductive adults.”

Whole age populations of the Anegada iguana were lost to feral cats, making the species critically endangered.

That’s why Bradley spends three months of every year on Anegada, working to save the iguanas. She makes the two-day trip to the island in May for breeding, in July for nesting season and in October, when the babies begin to hatch.

Bradley and her team, partnered with the National Parks Trust of the Virgin Islands, find the nests of Anegada igunanas and gather the babies to raise in captivity at the Anegada Iguana Headstart Facility until they reach a size where the feral cats no longer threaten them. They then track the released iguanas through hunting cameras. The iguanas released have an 80 percent survival rate, which Bradley said is twice the rate of most conservation programs.

Of course, finding the nests to gather the babies isn’t an easy task. Female Anegada iguanas lay their eggs underground, digging a tunnel to make an egg chamber. When the babies hatch, they crawl straight up from the egg chamber instead of taking the tunnel out. It takes some educated guesswork to mark where the egg chamber is in relation to the tunnel entrance.

Bradley searches for nests on her July trips and this year found seven, a higher number than usual. The Anegada iguana population on the island is slowly growing – the conservation efforts have added between 200 to 300 iguanas to the population since it began in 1997.

They might be a little easier to release than mammal species because iguanas “have very little learned behavior,” Bradley said. “Iguanas are very instinctual.” Once let loose, the lizards know what to do to survive.

“Which is why I think reptiles are better than mammals,” Bradley said.

Some of the animals released when Bradley first joined the program in 2001 are still alive. Anegada iguanas live to be between 40 to 50 years old in the wild, and they grow quite large, nearly 3 feet long from tail to head and in some cases weighing more than 20 pounds.

“They’re big lizards,” Bradley said. “When you look at that group of lizards (rock iguanas like the Anegada), most of them are like little dinosaurs.”

But keeping the iguanas alive doesn’t just hinge on whether they grow large enough for feral cats to avoid – they have the potential to be overrun by other iguana species from nearby islands, like the green iguana, which is “as similar to the Anegada iguana as we are to chimps,” Bradley said.

The human residents of the island also play a part in the species’ survival, and part of Bradley’s job is to convince them that their native iguanas are worth saving. Without the lizards, she tells them, their plant life will suffer. The Anegada iguana is one of the primary seed dispersers on the island. Part of Bradley’s message is this – to keep the population up, the native islanders need to spay and neuter their cats and drive carefully around the iguanas they see on the road.

To educate the public, every year the conservationists host an Iguana Fest in October, where the local school children play games about the iguana’s life cycle, compete in an art contest, and listen to Bradley talk about the reptiles. Then the older kids help release the iguanas who are ready to return to the wild.

Around one-third of the island attends the Iguana Fest every year, and everyone wears the festival T-shirt.

Throughout the year, Bradley will see residents in their T-shirts and use it to start conversations about conservation, a step toward converting the locals in favor of the iguanas and saving the species.

“It’s a way to for me to communicate with them,” Bradley said. “They say, ‘Oh yeah, you’re the ‘Iguana Girl.'”