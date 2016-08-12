Last-minute candidates fill Paradise City Council ballot

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Tags: Paradise, Paradise City Council

Paradise City Council will have at least one candidate running for each open spot in the November election.

Although last week only one candidate had applied, city secretary Teresa Moody said Tuesday that the following people filed to run for office: Roy A. Steel for mayor, Chad Welty for Place 1, Robert E. Gayan for Place 2, Brad Largent for Place 3 and Amanda Black and Chris Harris for Place 4.

Steel, Gayan, Largent and Welty are currently on council.

Places 1, 2 and 3 are part of the general election for two-year terms, and the positions of mayor and Place 4 are part of a special election for one-year terms. Mayor Sam Starr and Place 4 council member Terre Ward both resigned before their terms were completed.

Moody also said two write-in packets are out but have not been returned to her office. Write-in candidacy forms are due Friday, Aug. 26. Moody said many others expressed interest but couldn’t run because they live outside city limits.

The election for Paradise City Council members is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting runs Oct. 24 to Nov. 4.