Laptop replacement approved for Decatur elementary staff

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, December 3, 2016

Decatur elementary staff will soon have new laptop computers.

The school board Monday approved the purchase of 130 MacBook Airs at a total cost of $141,830. The computers for teachers in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, elementary principals and assistant principals and elementary counselors will replace the laptops purchased in 2012.

The 2012 purchase used funds available for technology in the 2008 bond issue. Superintendent Rod Townsend said the remaining money for technology in that bond as well as the 2015 bond will be used to fund the new purchase.

In other bond-related items, Townsend provided a construction update on the new Rann Elementary gymnasium. The slab has been poured, and the building began going up this week.

One issue that was discovered during construction dealt with bringing electricity to the building. The original plan was to run electricity from a transformer located on neighboring property owned by Crossroads Church.

However, the school has since learned that future expansion plans by the church will not allow that transformer to supply enough power to the new gym, so electricity will have to be run from Deer Park at a more costly expense.

The district budgeted $7,500 for it, but the basic cost to bring in electricity using overhead lines will cost $30,000. Running the lines underground would cost an estimated $50,000. A third option of running the line partly overhead and partly underground would cost $38,000.

“I talked to both (architect) VLK and (construction company) Buford Thompson and explained that I felt like they needed to pick up part of this tab, so VLK agreed to pay $15,000 towards it – basically VLK and Buford Thompson are going to pick up tab for the base cost of $30,000,” Townsend said.

His preference, he said, would be to run the lines entirely underground, since an overhead line would likely mean major trimming of trees and even the possible loss of trees on property owned by Crossroads.

With the money VLK and Buford Thompson agreed to pay, that would leave the school picking up the other $20,000 of the cost.

The board agreed to proceed with underground lines.

In other business the board: