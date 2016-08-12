Knox Avenue project wraps up

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016

The city of Boyd’s Knox Avenue project is almost finished.

City Secretary Alicia Smith said construction wrapped up before school started Aug. 23. Crews have a few cosmetic additions before the project is considered final. Construction work on the street officially started in February.

The road runs between Texas 114 and Farm Road 730 past three of Boyd ISD’s four campuses and the administration building. The finished project includes a sidewalk on the south side of the road for students headed to class on foot.

Plans to improve the street first started at a September 2014 city council meeting during a presentation by Dannenbaum Engineering on options for the high-traffic roadway. Councilman Vince Estel spoke in favor of upgrading the street.

“I’m not opposed to see what the numbers are for doing curb and gutter, just so we can build for the future and not just put a Band-Aid on it,” Estel said at the meeting. “If we fix this road now, then later on we can fix one road, two roads a year.”

The project continued in July 2015 with City Administrator Greg Arrington opening the project for bids the following month. The cost of reconstructing the road between Farm Road 730 and Texas 114, along with building a sidewalk on the south side of the road, was estimated at $500,000.

Before the project started, Arrington said past work on the road impacted its poor state.

“We’ve replaced the water line and done utility cuts,” Arrington said in March 2016. “Over the years, those have fallen in, so it’s very bumpy. It’s probably the poorest road in the city limits, as far as quality to drive on. They’ll be taking the [road] base out and repacking it.”

While initial debate was given as to whether the road also needed a sidewalk, Arrington said studies done to see how many students walked on the roadway proved pedestrian paths were necessary.

“There’s definitely a need to make it better because a lot of kids are walking,” he said. “So they’re either having to walk in the street or the bar ditch, which can fill up with water if it rains.”

Boyd-based 2L Construction won the bid for the project, which was completed in two phases. The road’s east side between Oak Street and Farm Road 730 was closed starting in March. It reopened in June, with the alternating side, Oak Street to Texas 114, then closed for work.

Arrington said the project was briefly delayed due to drainage issues, but otherwise finished on schedule.