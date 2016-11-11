Kennan indicted in deadly assault

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, November 19, 2016

Tags: Crime, Newark

A Newark man has been indicted on two counts of aggravated assault for an incident which led to the death of another Newark man in September.

Brett Walter Kennan, 33, was indicted by a Wise County grand jury Thursday on one count of aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The indictment alleges that Kennan “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly” caused serious bodily injury to Freddie Ballard, 58, on Aug. 26 by striking Ballard with the defendant’s hand. The grand jury also found that Kennan’s hand was used as a deadly weapon.

Both charges are second degree felonies.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, medics were called to a home in the 900 block of Farm Road 3433 in Newark on Aug. 29. Medics examined Ballard at the scene and determined possible “injury or trauma to the head” may have caused a brain bleed. Ballard was taken to Plaza Medical Center where an X-ray confirmed a brain injury, according to the affidavit.

Several members of Ballard’s family told investigators he was beat up by Kennan on Aug. 26.

Ballard remained on life support before he died Sept. 3.

Kennan was arrested Sept. 2 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Sept. 21, the Tarrant County Medical Examiners Office ruled Ballard’s death a homicide with the cause listed as blunt force injuries to the head with complications.

After the homicide ruling, Kennan was charged with murder.