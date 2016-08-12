Kennan charged with murder

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, September 24, 2016

Tags: Crime, Newark

A Newark man arrested three weeks ago for assaulting another man has been charged with murder.

On Wednesday, the Tarrant County Medical Examiners Office ruled the death of Freddie Ballard, 58, of Newark a homicide. The cause of death was listed as blunt force injuries of head with complications.

Ballard died Sept. 3 at Plaza Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Investigators found that Ballard was injured when he was assaulted by Brett Kennan, 33, of Newark on Aug. 26.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed with Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Craig Johnson, medics were called to a home in the 900 block of Farm Road 3433 in Newark on Aug. 29. Medics examined Ballard at the scene and determined possible “injury or trauma to the head” may have caused a brain bleed. Ballard was taken to Plaza Medical Center where an X-ray confirmed a brain injury, according to the affidavit.

Several members of Ballard’s family told investigators he was beat up by Kennan on Aug. 26.

Ballard remained on life support before he died at 5:20 a.m. Sept. 3.

Kennan was arrested Sept. 2 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. After the homicide ruling on Wednesday, Kennan was charged with murder on Friday. Bond was set at $500,000.

He remained in the Wise County Jail Friday afternoon.