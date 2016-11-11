Keiper’s murder conviction upheld

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 30, 2016

The life sentence a Boyd man received last year after being found guilty of murder will stand, according to an appeals court.

Richard Franklin Keiper, 70, had appealed his conviction after a jury in July of 2015 found him guilty of murdering Alfred L. Barnes on Oct. 18, 1968, in Monroe County, Penn. Keiper was later sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The case had gone cold until 2010, when Barnes’ nephew asked Pennsylvania state police to reopen it. Using modern technology, investigators were able to track down Keiper in Boyd, where he had lived for the past 40 years before his arrest in 2013.

Keiper returned to Pennsylvania for his trial during the summer of 2015.

According to evidence presented at the trial, Keiper shot Barnes three times in the head and stole his car. Keiper claimed Barnes had pulled the gun on him, and Barnes was shot during the struggle for the gun. In a second version of events, Keiper said a man named “Steve” was also with him and took the car. In both versions, Keiper said Barnes was alive when he left him.

During the opening statement of the trial, prosecutors mentioned that investigators talked to a man named Quaquo Kelly who said Keiper told him he shot a guy and had his car. Prosecutors said Keiper tried to sell the gun to Kelly.

Prosecutors intended to call Kelly as a witness, but due to health issues, Kelly did not testify.

Keiper’s attorney asked for a mistrial, claiming prosecutors were obligated to “fulfill those evidenciary promises” made about Kelly during the opening statement.

The trial court denied the motion, and last Monday, the Superior Court of Pennsylvania affirmed the trial court’s ruling.

“Appellant has failed to prove with any specificity that the jury was prejudiced by the Commonwealth’s reference to Kelly in its opening statement,” the court stated in its written decision. “This court agrees with the trial court that the mention of Kelly did not deprive him of a fair trial such that a mistrial was warranted.”