Jury acquits man of assault charge

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, December 10, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport

A Bridgeport man on trial for felony assault was acquitted by a Wise County jury Wednesday.

Preston Haywood Randon, 60, of Bridgeport had entered a plea of “not guilty” Tuesday afternoon to three separate counts: assault of a family or household member with previous conviction, assault intentionally or recklessly impede breath or circulation of a family member with a previous conviction and assault of a family or household member with previous conviction.

The alleged victim in the first two counts was Randon’s common-law wife at the time, Terry McBride, and the alleged victim in the third count was McBride’s daughter, Hayle McBride.

Terry McBride testified that she and her daughter had been drinking in the kitchen of Randon’s home on Jan. 16, 2015, when a salt shaker fell to the floor, breaking.

She said that apparently made Randon mad, and he came from the living room where he had been watching television to confront her.

“He smashed a glass ashtray on my head and choked me out,” she testified.

Hayle McBride testified that her mom and Randon got into a verbal argument, and Randon hit her mom with the ashtray, so she tried to intervene. She claimed Randon struck her, knocking her across the table onto the floor.

Both women said they were intoxicated at the time of the incident.

During cross examination, Randon’s attorney Richard Gladden showed Terry McBride a statement she had written after the incident saying that her daughter slipped on salt that had spilled on the floor and Randon actually tried to keep Hayle from falling. When questioned, she also admitted that at one point, she asked prosecutors to drop the assault charges against Randon.

Gladden also presented evidence that Terry McBride had been arrested for felony drug possession after the alleged assault, and those charges had been dismissed.

Randon testified that when he went into the kitchen to see what happened, Terry McBride began cussing at him, and the two got into a verbal argument. Randon, who is black, also said Hayle McBride used a racial slur aimed at him.

He said Terry McBride was angry and acted like she was about to assault him, so he raised his forearm up and pushed her back against a wall to defend himself. At one point, Randon admitted he choked Terry McBride, but it was with his forearm as he tried to defend himself. He said his common-law wife never lost consciousness as she testified. He also denied striking Hayle McBride.

In his closing argument, Assistant District Attorney Jay Lapham argued that Randon had admitted to choking Terry McBride and did not mention the need for self-defense when he talked to police the night of the alleged assault, and that to believe his story, it would mean it was all a conspiracy.

“Don’t leave your common sense outside the door,” during deliberations, he told the jury.

Gladden, during his closing argument, pointed out that both McBrides had multiple questions about their credibility and gave conflicting accounts of what happened that night.

The jury deliberated for about an hour and 15 minutes before returning their verdict of “not guilty” on all three counts.

In a separate case still pending in district court, Randon is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault intentionally/recklessly impede breath or circulation of a family member with previous conviction charges. The alleged incident happened eight months after the alleged assault that resulted in this week’s trial. The alleged victim in that case is Terry McBride.