Johnson sentenced for Ball Knob vandalism

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, November 26, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Chico, Crime

One of the two men charged with tipping over tombstones at Ball Knob Cemetery near Alvord last spring pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Christopher “J.J.” Johnson, 18, of Chico entered a guilty plea to criminal mischief damage/destruction of human burial site in 271st District Court in Decatur.

According to the plea agreement, Johnson received five years deferred adjudication with five years of community supervision.

In addition, court records indicate he is ordered to pay $4,205 in restitution and perform 240 hours of community service.

Almost every tombsone in the nearly 150-year-old cemetery was discovered toppled or broken April 24. A gate leading into the cemetery was also broken.

Investigators arrested Johnson and Jeffery Kyle Young, 23, of Chico on June 10 for the cemetery vandalism, and both were indicted in September.

Young is still awaiting trial.

Johnson also pleaded guilty Tuesday in an unrelated case to theft of a firearm.

He was given five years deferred adjudication with five years of community supervision on that charge as well.

Johnson was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine, perform 240 hours of community service and complete a theft intervention class.

The theft took place in Chico July 31, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.