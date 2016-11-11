Jailer arrested for abusing son

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, November 26, 2016

A Wise County Sheriff’s Office jailer was arrested Wednesday for injury to a child.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said his office received a call Wednesday morning about a possible abuse case involving Jason Paul Thatcher, 29, of Decatur.

“Jason was at home with his 3-year-old son, and we were told that he had kicked and beaten his son,” Akin said.

After the alleged assault, a 17-year-old stepdaughter took the child and another sibling to their grandmother’s house nearby, and the grandmother called the sheriff’s office.

Akin said a deputy, an investigator and a Texas Ranger were sent to the grandmother’s house.

“They found the child had been hit across the back,” Akin said. “There were welts on the child’s back.”

He said they also spoke to the child’s mother, who was working in Irving at the time, and she told investigators Thatcher had sent a text message to her earlier saying he was going to kill the child.

The child did not need medical attention, Akin said.

A warrant was obtained, and Thatcher was arrested Wednesday afternoon. He was booked into the Parker County Jail and released Thursday after posting $7,500 bond.

Akin said Thatcher had worked as a jailer for about two years and did not have a prior criminal record.

“It’s important we hold ourselves to a higher standard,” Akin said. “We can’t allow this type of behavior and properly serve the citizens of Wise County.”

Thatcher has been suspended from the sheriff’s office pending the outcome of the investigation.