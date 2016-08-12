Information sought on burglaries

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, September 17, 2016

Tags: Crime, Crimestoppers, Decatur

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on recent burglaries at self-storage locations near Decatur.

On Aug. 5, multiple burglaries were reported at Gardner Self Storage on Farm Road 51 south of Decatur and C&M Storage on U.S. 81/287, also just south of Decatur.

The suspects pried open the doors of camper trailers stored on the property and stole items, including televisions, speakers, cameras, video game systems and DVDs.

Crime Stoppers of Wise County will pay a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the burglaries. Call 800-643-TIPS (8477) or 940-627-8477, 24 hours a day. You will remain anonymous.