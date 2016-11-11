Improvements coming to police station

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd City Council

The city of Boyd’s police station is about to double in size.

With additions approved by the city council last week, the station’s usable floorspace is set to increase from 1,200 square feet to 2,400.

The building previously housed the city’s public works department and consists of several small offices and a large open garage with rolling bay doors.

“[The additions are] about 98 percent a training room,” Chief Dwayne Taylor said. “Other than our community center, we don’t really have a place to hold training sessions.”

That’s been an issue for the department in the past, Taylor said. Six of the department’s employees are certified instructors, yet, without a facility, the department is left to hold training classes elsewhere. When the project is finished, Taylor said he hopes to see those conducted on-site. The room could also be used to host training events for other departments or the community, he added.

“We could actually be a training provider here,” Taylor told the council before the vote. “It’s a way for us to make a little of our money back.”

The city budgeted $17,500 for improvements to the station earlier this year, and Taylor said the department will use revenue generated from its impound lot to pay the remaining $17,000.

That sum includes discounts Taylor said the department has worked out with several vendors. In some cases, he said officers will actually do some of the work themselves under careful supervision.

“We do everything we can to make it cost efficient for the city,” he said.

The upgrade plans were hatched when the department moved into the old public works building after four years stationed on Knox Street. They’ve occupied their current space, located just east of Farm Road 730 North on Texas 114 for a little less than a year.

“We knew we were going to do this when we moved back,” Taylor said. “We had a three-year plan to completely enclose the structure.”

The project’s first phase consists of removing portions of the back wall and rolling bay doors. Later, parts of the garage space will be divided for offices and an interview room.

Taylor said he’s expecting those renovations to be finished by March 1.