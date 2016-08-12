Human smuggling arrest made Sunday

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

Crime

A Los Angeles man was arrested this week in Wise County and charged with human smuggling.

Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Lonny Haschel said a DPS trooper stopped an Acura SUV for speeding on U.S. 81/287 in Wise County around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The trooper noticed the SUV, designed to seat up to eight people, contained 11 adults.

The officer investigated the reason for the overloaded vehicle and determined that it was headed from Houston to California.

The driver of the vehicle, Jose Obdulio Solis, 19, of Los Angeles was arrested for unlawful transport of people for pecuniary benefit, Haschel said.

According to booking information at the Wise County Jail, Solis was charged with smuggling of persons: likelihood of serious bodily injury or death. Haschel explained that the likelihood of serious bodily injury was due to the fact the SUV did not have enough seat belts for the number of people riding in it.

No one in the vehicle was injured, and they were all released. When asked about the legal status of the passengers, Haschel said federal authorities, not Texas DPS, deal with immigration issues.

Solis remained in jail Friday on that charge as well as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hold.