Hotel construction to start next week

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Civic Center, Decatur EDC

Decatur Economic Development Corp., the city of Decatur and Gatehouse Capital held a groundbreaking Wednesday at the Decatur Civic Center for Fairfield Inn and Suites.

Construction on the 107-room hotel by Marriott will begin next week and is expected to be complete in late 2017. It will be built on 2.5 acres adjacent to the civic center and will feature an outdoor pool, business center, fitness center and complimentary breakfast for guests.

Mayor Martin Woodruff said construction of the hotel is a significant step in making the Civic Center a true conference center, which was the original goal.

“Sometimes really good things take a long time to come about,” he said. “I think it’s going to be outstanding, and it’s heartening to see the perseverance of this group.”

The EDC first began discussing the project with Gatehouse in the summer of 2014. EDC Vice President Jay Davidson said he’d been looking forward to this day.

“My drive was seeing (Director) Lori (Sherwood) getting the civic center up to what it is … and her inability to get multiple-day events without a hotel.

“I think this will spur more growth.”

Gatehouse CEO Marty Collins echoed those comments, saying he hoped the hotel would increase civic center business and encourage further development of nearby property with more dining options and other amenities.

“I’m thankful for this and always surprised by the outpouring of support in communities like this,” he said. “It’s been a blessing.”

Collins said in a press release that this is Gatehouse’s third public-private partnership for hotel-conference centers in Texas this year.

Other entities involved in the $13.8 million project include hotel operator Texas Western Hospitality, BOKA Powell Architects and builder UEB. The senior lender for the project is the First State Bank of Decatur.

Former EDC Board Chairman Roy Eaton said future plans for the civic center include expanding the kitchen and remodeling the Great Hall to create a more flexible space. A large crowd of local business leaders and people who regularly use the civic center gathered for Wednesday’s ceremony.