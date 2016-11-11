Horses removed from Army base seek new homes

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Tags: Decatur

Dozens of wild horses removed from a U.S. Army base in Louisiana are now available for adoption in Wise County.

About 50 horses make up the first herd of about 400 total horses being removed from Fort Polk, La., by the Humane Society of North Texas. The horses have been brought back to the HSNT Equine and Livestock adoption facility in Decatur.

The Army has been working on a plan for about a year to remove what it calls “trespass horses” from the Fort Polk Military Reservation and the Peason Ridge Military Training Area.

“The population of trespass horses that remain on the training landscape imposes a safety conflict with training activities. This safety risk is unacceptable for troops, Army equipment, and the horses themselves,” the Army stated in its notice of intent to conduct an environmental assessment for proposed action to eliminate the horses.

However, some people who live near the base didn’t want to see the horses removed.

“They had to be very careful how they did it because of public opinion down there,” said HSNT volunteer Johanna Wilson, who operates the adoption facility in Decatur. “(The public) was very against it. To them it was their mustangs. Some of them even thought they were part of the leftover cavalry, but I really don’t see that. Basically, they were domestic horses that were just dumped there and have turned feral and bred and created herds.”

Wilson said the first herd they retrieved earlier this month has apparently been feral for a couple of generations, and they are all in excellent condition. She noted that while they sometime see problems with hooves of rescued horses, the Fort Polk horses “all look like they’ve had a trim,” she said.

She knows that other horses they will take in will have more problems. Some that have been dumped at Fort Polk have halters grown in, she said.

Once the current herd is adopted, HSNT volunteers will travel to Louisiana for the next herd, probably sometime next month.

Wilson said she’s impressed with the horses she has seen so far and believes they are trainable and workable.

“They haven’t displayed any signs of being stressed,” she said. “They are eating well. They haven’t had any colic. They haven’t caught any colds.”

If you are interested in adopting a horse, Wilson asks that you fill out an adoption application. Call 940-799-7303. You can also find information on the HSNT Equine and Livestock Adoptions page on Facebook.

Prices are as follows:

Geldings – $250

Mares (including mares with babies) – $200

Babies – $150

All horses have been microchipped and received a rabies vaccination and coggins test.

“We’re really happy we can find homes for these guys,” Wilson said.

Anyone who would like to help but can’t adopt could always donate to help with the horses’ care, she said.