Honoring heroes among us

By David Talley | Published Saturday, November 12, 2016

“Ladies and gentlemen, there are heroes who walk among us. There are heroes here today.”

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin addressed the sizable crowd gathered Friday at the Wise County Veterans Memorial Park in Decatur to honor those who served in the U.S. military.

It was the 11th year the Wise County Veterans Group held the celebration at the park and the crowd, bolstered by favorable weather, was believed to be one of the largest ever.

Decatur Mayor Martin Woodruff said attendance was the best he’d seen in recent years. Hawkins Funeral Home donated the use of a large canopy for the event.

“It’s neat to me and very rewarding to see the community come together and build a facility that’s dedicated to honoring those who serve and having a place you can recognize the Wise County people who have stepped up and volunteered,” Woodruff said.

Woodruff, a nine-year Army veteran who served in Vietnam, stressed the importance of events like these in making sure veterans are remembered and feel valued.

“Any time veterans get thanked for their willingness to serve, that’s extremely meaningful,” he said. “At the time, the Vietnam War was a lot less popular than some of these other conflicts. We came back and there wasn’t a lot of recognition that was positive. You came back and you got out and you hung your uniform up. You didn’t publicly display that in many cases.

“On Veterans Day now I think those guys feel a whole lot better, and they’re proud to do that now that the public attitude has shifted.”

Woodruff said the park is frequented by both somber veterans and schoolchildren, seeking to learn more about our nation’s history and its heroes.

The Paradise Historical Society will hold a ceremony at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street 10 a.m. today (Saturday). Bud Gates will be the speaker.

Rhome will have a Veterans Day ceremony Saturday, starting with a parade at 11 a.m. There will also be a USO-style variety show at 1 p.m. at the Rhome Family Park pavilion.

The Alvord Area Veterans held a ceremony Friday.