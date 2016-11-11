Home damaged by fire

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Tags: Cottondale, fire

A house near Cottondale was heavily damaged by fire Saturday morning.

The fire in the 300 block of County Road 3573 was reported by a neighbor who saw smoke coming out of the single-wide mobile home around 8:30 a.m.

Fire departments from Cottondale, Boyd, Salt Creek and Paradise responded along with Wise County EMS.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Fire Investigator Jeff Doughty said fire gutted one end of the home while the rest of the house sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

No cause of the fire has been released.