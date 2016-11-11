Hines, Prost retire from First State Bank

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Tags: Paradise

President/CEO Embry Hines and Paradise Branch Manager Shelly Prost are retiring from First State Bank.

Both have been with the bank for more than 40 years.

Hines will continue to serve as chairman of the board, and Prost will remain on the board of directors.

Bridgeport Branch President Jamie Cook is also leaving First State Bank. He has accepted a position with another bank.

The new FSB management team will consist of personnel that are currently employed by the bank.

Current CFO Steve Holt will be the new president/CEO, and Craig Smith will take over Prost’s duties as Paradise branch president.

Corey Ingram will be the Bridgeport branch president, and Patrick Johnson will take over as Chico branch president.

First State Bank was founded in 1896 by Lee Morris. Since that time, there have been three major ownership groups and three major management teams.