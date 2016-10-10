Here’s your sign; Council, citizens argue again about Taco Casa request

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Tags: Rhome, Rhome City Council

Rhome citizens and council members argued over whether to grant a sign variance request to Taco Casa for more than an hour Thursday night.

The city’s sign ordinances allow for monument signs only. The restaurant first applied for a variance to put in a 75-foot pole for a sign in July 2015, and the request was denied by city council at the urging of citizens who didn’t want more pole signs in the town.

Will Reed, the local owner of Taco Casa, repeated his variance request to the council in September 2015, and it was granted at that time. Reed told council the sign was needed to bring in customers off U.S. 81/287.

“To keep it simple, we have to have a sign,” Reed said at the time. “We can’t survive without it.”

The variance granted in September 2015 applied only to the pole itself and not the sign to be placed on top of the pole, so Reed and attorney Justin Light asked council for another variance Thursday. Taco Casa wanted to install a 20-foot by 20-foot sign on the pole, Light explained, large enough to be seen from both sides of the highway.

Some citizens did not agree with the request.

“I think if we keep putting up signs and making these variances, [Rhome] is just going to look like a road stop,” Tommie Eason said.

Others were fine with the sign. Deborah BeCraft said she thought the council should approve the request and others like it so businesses will continue moving into town.

Mike Hunter, who introduced himself as a sign designer attending the meeting to ask for a sign variance for the Shell gas station, said pole signs on the highway provide 40 percent of traffic to businesses.

As other citizens voiced questions about the brightness of the sign and the inconsistency of Rhome’s sign ordinances, Light spoke again to remind the council that a variance for the pole sign itself had already been granted, and the brightness of the sign was not in question, only the size.

Councilman Ronnie Moore interjected, “Have y’all not realized we don’t live on flat ground around here?”

As argument over the request persisted, Reed asked if Taco Casa and the town could work out a compromise for a 20-foot by 10-foot sign.

At the urging of Moore, the council approved a variance for a 300-square-foot sign for Taco Casa. They also approved a variance for the Shell sign, which will replace the Mobil sign at the gas station on U.S. 81/287. The new sign will be of equivalent size.

The council also: