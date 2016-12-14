Heat lamp, space heaters cause 2 fires

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Tags: Boonsville, fire, New Fairview

The use of space heaters and a heat lamp led to two house fires Friday.

Just before 8 a.m., a mobile home at 1852 County Road 3855, south of Boonsville, caught fire when its circuits were overloaded.

Wise County Fire Marshal Chuck Beard said the family had four space heaters in the living room, all of which were plugged into the same outlet either directly or via extension cords.

“No one was home at the time of the fire,” he said. “The heaters were left on.”

Douglas and Shannon Mills lived in the home with Douglas’ mother, Lucille Chaffin, Chaffin’s adult granddaughter and two children.

Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Washburn said the home was insured. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Boonsville, Salt Creek and Bridgeport volunteer fire departments were called to the scene. Parker County Emergency Services District No. 1 also responded.

Beard said the home was a total loss with the heaviest damage to the center of the house.

“The fireman actually had a good stop because they were able to save another mobile home on the property that sits less than 15 feet away,” Beard said.

SECOND HOME BURNS

Between 1 and 1:30 p.m., East Wise, Rhome, Newark and Justin volunteer fire departments were called to 451 Martindale Lane in New Fairview.

Beard said two people were at the house cleaning out closets when they smelled smoke.

“The woman went to investigate, opened the front door and the whole porch was on fire,” he said. “The flames went up the outside wall and into the roof.

“There was heavy water and smoke damage.”

Beard said the fire was started by a heat lamp.

“The night before they moved two doghouses to the front porch because the dogs wouldn’t get in them [in the yard],” he explained. “They put fresh hay and heat lamps inside.”

The doghouse burned, which ignited the wooden porch and house.

The dogs escaped uninjured, as did the residents.

The home was owned by Eric and Misty Padgett, according to Washburn. They lived there with their five young children.

Red Cross is assisting the family. The home was insured.