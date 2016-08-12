Heart of the matter: Couple welcomes four more children in midst of crisis

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Tags: Justin, Northwest

It’s dinnertime at the Capener house. Tonight’s entree – one-pot curry, split 11 ways.

With the family’s nine children entertaining themselves in the living room, patriarch Bill Capener prepares to portion out the feast onto 11 lunch trays, a system he’s gradually become accustomed to since the Justin family started to grow by leaps and bounds in late 2012.

“I was a single mother of two,” said matriarch Mollie Capener. “[Bill] was a single father of one. We got married and had two more.”

Shortly after the couple’s second child was born, she said Bill made a call to a relative in Pennsylvania that eventually led to the couple adopting four more children.

“We’d been looking on Facebook and watching his aunt and her struggles,” she said. “She was a single mom of four.”

Bill said his aunt took part in a burglary in which a retired state trooper was severely beaten. Facing jail time, she reached out to her mother to take custody of her two girls, leaving her two boys without a guardian. Watching the situation unfold online, Bill called his aunt.

“I can’t explain it. Maybe it was divine intervention or something when all this stuff was going on,” he said. “She just started giving me all this information. So I asked her, ‘Where are the kids going to go? Do you have any plans? You’re going to jail.'”

His aunt admitted she had no plans for the children, and they would likely be taken by the state.

“I couldn’t deal with it,” Bill said. “I’d only met the oldest boy. But the thought of family being lost to the state because nobody wanted to step up, I thought, ‘That’s not going to happen.'”

Bill got off the phone and left the house, telling his wife he’d be back “in a little bit.” Bewildered, she asked where he was going.

“She thought I was joking when I said Pennsylvania,” he said.

Bill made the 25-hour drive solo and arrived just four hours before authorities came to collect his aunt’s children.

The three – Bill and the two boys – returned to Texas. Bill said when his aunt accepted a plea deal, she asked to see the boys on their birthdays, and she threw them a party in Pennsylvania.

When it was time for them to return to Texas, Bill asked Mollie to pick them up. He was feeling pressure from her to find another home for the boys, so he wanted Mollie to see their living conditions for herself.

“(Mollie) had a friend in her ear that was telling her, ‘You don’t need these kids. You already got too many,'” Bill said. “I was like, ‘You don’t understand. I know my family pretty well. Those kids don’t need to be there.’

“But there was nothing I could say that would get her to understand, so what do I do? She’s a mom. She’s at home with kids all the time. I sent her up there to go see for herself.”

Mollie said leaving rural Texas and arriving in the children’s urban Pennsylvania neighborhood was like stepping into another world. In her short time there, one thing became apparent – she didn’t belong there and neither did the children.

“I watched their mother run around and do all these things and try to make this unlivable home livable,” Mollie said. “I think it took me 10 minutes before I went to their bathroom and called [Bill] and was like, ‘We’ve got to get the girls, too. Can we take the girls with us today? It just completely changed my perspective.”

In February 2014, the four came home to Justin, bringing the Capener total to 11. All but two attend Northwest ISD’s Clara Love Elementary School in Justin.

Mollie said the family endured skepticism, from both members of the community and even extended family.

“My family hasn’t necessarily supported us because in their minds, we have to have these things before we can have ‘X’ amount of children,” she said. “I think that’s pretty global now. People will ask us, shouldn’t you have this or that? ‘You don’t have enough rooms for everyone to have their own.’ There’s such an emphasis on stuff.”

Bill agreed. Money may be tight, but family will always take priority.

“I get that, too,” he said. “People say, ‘Why are you guys adopting? You could always do foster care and get paid.’ I was like, ‘because my family’s not worth money.

“I’d rather struggle and figure out how I’m going to do it so these kids feel wanted instead of growing up thinking they were only worth a check,” he said. “I’m adopting them. They’re worth that.”

While some may not offer support, Bill said the family has also made countless allies through the adoption process. During the tough times, Bill said he’s seen God’s hand at work the most.

“Every month that goes by, I don’t know how we’re going to do it, but somehow it gets done,” he said. “That’s actually the coolest part of what’s going on here. The whole experience has been like someone is out there watching out for us.

“The people that were in that one place at that one time, and I didn’t say anything, and they just knew we needed help,” he said. “There’s got to be something greater than myself watching out for us with a better plan than what we have.”

Evidence of a higher power is all over the family’s home, he said. From the two vehicles parked out front to the free playset in the backyard, God’s put the right people in their lives at the right time.

“The transmission went out on our van, and I blew the motor on my truck,” he said. “The thermostat and the water pump died in one week. I couldn’t get the kids to school, but I was able to buy a truck for what I sold the old one for. I found a van on Craigslist and an AC technician was able to work on the house in our price range.

“It’s like, ‘how did this happen,’ because it never would if I didn’t have nine kids and wasn’t broke,” he said.

With dinner warming on the stove, Mollie reflected on what the still-young family has learned.

“Lunch trays work best,” Mollie said. “We learned that quick. Cook in one pot and serve with lunch trays, and there are less dishes.”

Raising nine children hasn’t been easy, Bill said, but that doesn’t make it any less worthwhile.

“They’re my family. Period. I didn’t ask to be born and neither did they,” he said. “We’re here for a reason. If I fail at everything at life and at least they graduate and make something of themselves, I’ve got that one accomplishment forever.

“If I had the opportunity to do it, I’d do it every single time.”