Heart of a Champion: Special needs stars experience rodeo life

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Tags: Decatur, FFA, Heart of a Champion

Before the Heart of Champion Rodeo last Wednesday night, one little girl hugged event organizer Lyndi Luttrull and said, “I hope I get a belt buckle!”

The beauty of the rodeo, open to those of all ages with special needs, is that ultimately everyone won a belt buckle.

Luttrull, a Decatur FFA member, and her sisters Lauryn Luttrull and Shelby Bradshaw, started the Wise County Heart of a Champion Stock Show two years ago, and Luttrull said the rodeo was a natural extension of that.

Forty participants were split into four groups to take photos with rodeo queens, barrel race on stick horses, brand a cattle dummy with flour and practice roping inside the NRS Arena. Some contestants dressed the part, complete with cowboy hats and riding boots.

Daniel Robinson, wearing his cowboy hat and number 258, went after the fake bulls in the roping station with gusto – especially when there were pretty women nearby to impress.

“It was pretty awesome,” he said of the rodeo. “It was good to have all the ladies here.”

Local FFA chapters supplied the volunteers, who patiently directed the rodeo stars through the events. They ran the barrel course alongside the participants and hooked the ropes over the dummy cows’ heads for anyone who missed it on the first couple of tries.

The Paradise High School FFA and power lifting teams came out in force to help after receiving a call from Luttrull. FFA ran the flour-branding station, while the powerlifters pushed the participants in wheelchairs.

“It’s cool to give them the opportunities we have on a daily basis,” Paradise FFA member Aubrey Pearson said.

“I like seeing their faces and to show everyone they’re wanted,” Clint Demmitt added.

Audience members filled the stands along the arena to cheer on their friends and family, despite the chilly wind and mist sneaking in through the open sides of the arena.

“It was incredible considering the weather,” Luttrull said. “The support from the community really blows my mind.”

At the end of the night, every participant received a backpack full of goodies and, of course, a belt buckle. Luttrull found the little girl from the start of the night and personally presented her with a belt buckle.

“To see her smile made all the hard work worth it,” Luttrull said.