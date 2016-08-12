Greenwood-Slidell Volunteer Fire Department nets major grant

By David Talley | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

Seconds count in firefighting – whether the department is paid or volunteer. Hesitating means losing ground to a blaze that may threaten property or lives.

The Greenwood-Slidell Volunteer Fire Department recently purchased a new truck with the aid of a $200,000 Texas A&M Forest Service grant, which will help them maximize manpower and make the most of every second while battling a blaze.

“We’re a rural department,” said Fire Chief Adam North, “but our job is no different than a department in Dallas because fire doesn’t know if you’re volunteer or paid. It still hurts.”

The new vehicle, a 2016 Pierce FXP dubbed “Tanker 220,” represents the top of the line in firefighting technology. The truck debuted at the Fire Department Instructor’s Conference earlier this year before it was put in service.

“It went from a factory to there and then to here,” he said.

North said the truck features a hydraulic drop tank lift so fire engines and other vehicles can siphon water out of a 3,000-gallon tank to battle blazes at a distance. The truck also has its own 500-gallon-per-minute pump and can act as a fire engine should one of the department’s trucks be damaged or have a mechanical problem.

These types of things make a big difference for smaller departments with limited funds and manpower, he said.

“Things like the [hydraulic] lift are good because we may not always have people show up to help position that,” he said. “It’ll help buy time for when we need mutual aid like Alvord, Decatur, Krum, Sanger or Forestburg. It’ll help further that time we’re on scene first. We’ll put it to use.”

For emergencies after dark, North said the truck includes scene lighting, which is particularly useful for rural departments.

“It’s got lights where we can work around the apparatus at night to illuminate the perimeter so it’s not completely dark, because we have no streetlights out here,” he said. “We’ve usually relied on flashlights and headlights.”

North said thanks to the addition of a third potential fire engine, the department’s vehicle arsenal is now qualified to help homeowners in the community earn lower insurance premiums.

“They’re partly based on your ability to dispatch resources within a certain amount of time,” he said. “It helps lower the insurance rating for the community you live in. We scored a certain number based on district size, closest mutual aid department and we’re ranking close to the top in the state there.”

The vehicle will be on display Oct. 8 at the department’s annual fish fry fundraiser.

For information on the event, email gsvfd@hotmail.com.