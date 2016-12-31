Grass fire threatens west Wise

By David Talley | Published Saturday, December 31, 2016

A large, fast-moving grass fire destroyed more than 800 acres of land and threatened homes and barns in northwest Wise County Thursday afternoon.

Lake Bridgeport firefighter Glen Canova said the fire started north of Farm Road 2265 near County Road 1787 and moved south, propelled by winds gusting near 25 mph. Canova said firefighters tried in vain to stop the fire from jumping the road.

“We did everything we could to stop it from coming across that road,” he said. “It was moving fast.”

Police scanner reports indicate the fire threatened multiple homes along County Road 1770, damaging at least one structure on 2265. Wise County sheriff’s deputies visited multiple residences in the area to check on homeowners and forced entry into a barn to release cattle inside.

Deputy Steven Yancey said crews had to double back on the fire several times due to changing wind directions. Firefighters spread out in an attempt to head off flames around the fire’s perimeter but were forced to deal with heavy brush and multiple fences.

Numerous fire departments were called in to help, including Sunset, Sand Flat, Chico, Alvord, Bridgeport, Lake Bridgeport, Decatur, Crafton, and Jack County.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, sheriff’s deputies, and crews from the U.S. Forest Service and Wise County EMS also assisted. Several tank trucks were on scene to refill water in brush trucks.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze mostly contained by late evening and trucks were gradually released from the scene, with the last truck leaving around 10:30 p.m. Departments were called to the scene of the fire twice overnight, but located no active fires. Several crews returned just before 8 a.m. Friday to put out remaining hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Wise County fire marshal’s office.