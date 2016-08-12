Grand jury indicts more than 40

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, September 24, 2016

A Wise County grand jury met Aug. 23 and returned the following felony indictments. All drug charges are for methamphetamine unless otherwise noted.

Christopher Daniel Herrera, aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury

Ross Randle Beaver, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Chad Sterling Driskill, theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $30,000

Michelle Nicole Sanders, abandon endanger child criminal negligence (two counts)

Shelby Dean Slaton, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation

Robert Leon Watkins, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information less than 5 items (one count); forgery financial instrument (one count)

Robert Raymond Hellums, theft of property $2,500-$30,000

Rubbin Wayne Stapp, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation

Cesar Amador, theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $30,000

Clifford Dean Johnson Jr., evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Jeffrey Charles Stinson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (one count); injury to disabled with intent to cause bodily injury

Diego Barboza, theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $30,000

Heston Kane Trammell, criminal mischief $2,500-$30,000

Heston Kane Trammell, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts)

Barry Jamal Walker, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Danny Paul Cates, assault family/household member with previous conviction (two counts)

Matthew Brian Reaves, driving while intoxicated third or more

Lesley Ann Matthews, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (gamma hydroxybutyric acid)

Nicholas Colby Collie, sexual abuse of a child continuous: victim under 14

Roy Sanchez, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Xhemil Alka, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (gamma hydroxybutyric acid)

William Victor Wetsel, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Spencer Wayne Allen, assault public servant

Tabatha Renee Dooley, theft of property $2,500-$30,000 enhanced

Bobby Louis Young Jr., driving while intoxicated third or more

Emalee Diane Annoot, possession of marijuana 50-2,000 pounds

Matthew Edwin Rasco, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (heroin)

Michael Christopher Young, burglary of a building

Robert Lloyd Chester, manufacture/deliver controlled substance 1-4 grams

Jessie Aguirre, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (tetrahydrocannabinol)

Jesus Santos-Lopez, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility

Richard David Milligan, possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams

Joshua Bruce Hays, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

James Robert Slimp, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Sawyer Don Nichols, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Brian Clarence Marshall, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Darrell Wade Pollock, possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams

Scotty Eugene Swoyer, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Blansun Matthew Prashasouk, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Rebecca Lyles Mena, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (tetrahydrocannabinol)

Curtis Alan Milby, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (tetrahydrocannabinol)

Oscar Neftali Quinonez, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (cocaine)

James Earl Williams, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Cedrick Demone Lewis, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair