Grand jury indicts more than 40

A Wise County grand jury met Aug. 23 and returned the following felony indictments. All drug charges are for methamphetamine unless otherwise noted.
Christopher Daniel Herrera, aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury
Ross Randle Beaver, evading arrest/detention with vehicle
Chad Sterling Driskill, theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $30,000
Michelle Nicole Sanders, abandon endanger child criminal negligence (two counts)
Shelby Dean Slaton, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation
Robert Leon Watkins, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information less than 5 items (one count); forgery financial instrument (one count)
Robert Raymond Hellums, theft of property $2,500-$30,000
Rubbin Wayne Stapp, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation
Cesar Amador, theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $30,000
Clifford Dean Johnson Jr., evading arrest/detention with vehicle
Jeffrey Charles Stinson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (one count); injury to disabled with intent to cause bodily injury
Diego Barboza, theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $30,000
Heston Kane Trammell, criminal mischief $2,500-$30,000
Heston Kane Trammell, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts)
Barry Jamal Walker, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Danny Paul Cates, assault family/household member with previous conviction (two counts)
Matthew Brian Reaves, driving while intoxicated third or more
Lesley Ann Matthews, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (gamma hydroxybutyric acid)
Nicholas Colby Collie, sexual abuse of a child continuous: victim under 14
Roy Sanchez, evading arrest/detention with vehicle
Xhemil Alka, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (gamma hydroxybutyric acid)
William Victor Wetsel, evading arrest/detention with vehicle
Spencer Wayne Allen, assault public servant
Tabatha Renee Dooley, theft of property $2,500-$30,000 enhanced
Bobby Louis Young Jr., driving while intoxicated third or more
Emalee Diane Annoot, possession of marijuana 50-2,000 pounds
Matthew Edwin Rasco, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (heroin)
Michael Christopher Young, burglary of a building
Robert Lloyd Chester, manufacture/deliver controlled substance 1-4 grams
Jessie Aguirre, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (tetrahydrocannabinol)
Jesus Santos-Lopez, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility
Richard David Milligan, possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams
Joshua Bruce Hays, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
James Robert Slimp, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Sawyer Don Nichols, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
Brian Clarence Marshall, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Darrell Wade Pollock, possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams
Scotty Eugene Swoyer, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Blansun Matthew Prashasouk, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Rebecca Lyles Mena, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (tetrahydrocannabinol)
Curtis Alan Milby, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (tetrahydrocannabinol)
Oscar Neftali Quinonez, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (cocaine)
James Earl Williams, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Cedrick Demone Lewis, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair