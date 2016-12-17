Grand jury indicts 35

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, December 17, 2016

Tags: Grand Jury Indictments

A Wise County grand jury met Nov. 17 and returned the following felony indictments:

Yawo Amouzuvi, forgery government/national institution/money/security

Dakota James Krahn, burglary of a habitation

James Andrew Burk, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation

Logan Reese McKeever, burglary of a habitation

James Andrew Burk, injury of a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury

Jacob Ray Roberts, burglary of a habitation

Robert Price Lynch, burglary of a habitation

William Rex Burris, sexual abuse of a child continuous: victim under 14 (one count); sexual assault of a child (two counts); aggravated sexual assault of a child (one count); indecency with a child sexual contact (three counts)

William Rex Burris, aggravated sexual assault of a child (one count); indecency with a child sexual contact (one count)

Jason Douglas Evans, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Larry David Walker, driving while intoxicated third or more

Lacey Dawn Frazier, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information number of items less then five, elderly

William Victor Wetsel, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Miguel Angel Gonzalez, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

William Victor Wetsel, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Juan Andres Gonzalez Rocha, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury; unlawful restraint expose to serious bodily injury

Donnee Lavern Wilson, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

William C. Gordon, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information number of items less than five (three counts)

Kaleab Tassew, forgery government/national institution/money/security

Christopher Ray Akins, unauthorized use of vehicle

Joni Elaine Rhoades, unauthorized use of vehicle

Avid Anuhar Amaya, theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass

Humberto Ortiz, theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass

Corey Cameron Brooks, unauthorized use of vehicle

Daryl Daniel Peyton, assault family/household member with previous conviction

Chad Allan Blaylock, theft of property $30,000-$150,000

Heath Brian Shires, driving while intoxicated third or more

Zachary Wayne Walker, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation

Cameron Chase Gardner, burglary of a building

Mary Ann Chapman, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Stephen Dewayne Whatley, burglary of a building

Raymond Wayne Herfkens, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Casey Michael Hamblin, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Ronald C. Mitchell Jr., possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Stetson Kent North, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (cocaine)

Joshua Paul Spivey, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Brett Walter Kennan, aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon