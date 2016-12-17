Grand jury indicts 35

A Wise County grand jury met Nov. 17 and returned the following felony indictments:
Yawo Amouzuvi, forgery government/national institution/money/security
Dakota James Krahn, burglary of a habitation
James Andrew Burk, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation
Logan Reese McKeever, burglary of a habitation
James Andrew Burk, injury of a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury
Jacob Ray Roberts, burglary of a habitation
Robert Price Lynch, burglary of a habitation
William Rex Burris, sexual abuse of a child continuous: victim under 14 (one count); sexual assault of a child (two counts); aggravated sexual assault of a child (one count); indecency with a child sexual contact (three counts)
William Rex Burris, aggravated sexual assault of a child (one count); indecency with a child sexual contact (one count)
Jason Douglas Evans, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Larry David Walker, driving while intoxicated third or more
Lacey Dawn Frazier, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information number of items less then five, elderly
William Victor Wetsel, evading arrest/detention with vehicle
Miguel Angel Gonzalez, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
William Victor Wetsel, evading arrest/detention with vehicle
Juan Andres Gonzalez Rocha, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury; unlawful restraint expose to serious bodily injury
Donnee Lavern Wilson, evading arrest/detention with vehicle
William C. Gordon, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information number of items less than five (three counts)
Kaleab Tassew, forgery government/national institution/money/security
Christopher Ray Akins, unauthorized use of vehicle
Joni Elaine Rhoades, unauthorized use of vehicle
Avid Anuhar Amaya, theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass
Humberto Ortiz, theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass
Corey Cameron Brooks, unauthorized use of vehicle
Daryl Daniel Peyton, assault family/household member with previous conviction
Chad Allan Blaylock, theft of property $30,000-$150,000
Heath Brian Shires, driving while intoxicated third or more
Zachary Wayne Walker, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation
Cameron Chase Gardner, burglary of a building
Mary Ann Chapman, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)
Stephen Dewayne Whatley, burglary of a building
Raymond Wayne Herfkens, evading arrest/detention with vehicle
Casey Michael Hamblin, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)
Ronald C. Mitchell Jr., possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)
Stetson Kent North, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (cocaine)
Joshua Paul Spivey, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)
Brett Walter Kennan, aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon