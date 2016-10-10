Grand jury indicts 2 in cemetery vandalism

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Tags: Grand Jury Indictments

Two Chico men have been indicted on charges of criminal mischief for the destruction of tombstones at Ball Knob Cemetery last spring.

Christopher Jacob “J.J.” Johnson, 18, and Jeffery Kyle Young, 23, were indicted Sept. 22 for criminal mischief damage/destruction of human burial site. The two were arrested in June following a nearly two-month investigation of vandalism at Ball Knob Cemetery on April 23.

The indictments state the two men damaged “116 headstones or monuments” by “pushing over, dislodging or breaking the headstones or monuments,” causing between $750 and $30,000 pecuniary loss.

Some of the stones damaged or destroyed in the historic cemetery were more than 100 years old.

The grand jury also returned the following felony indictments:

Misty Dawn McCormick, computer security breach $2,500-$30,000

Sabrina Gail Amey, manufacture/deliver controlled substance 4-200 grams (methamphetamine)

Sabrina Gail Amey, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Leland Don Everton, manufacture/deliver controlled substance 4-200 grams (methamphetamine)

Brandon Christopher Chapman, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (cocaine); possession of a controlled substance less than 20 AU (lysergic acid diethylamide)

Travis Edward Baker, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

John Wayne Conklin, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility

Joshua Robert-Cauz Dyer, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Dale Eugene Doyle, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Jose Alfredo Jimenez, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility

Roberto Ismael Lopez, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Syreena Renae White, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Robert Christopher McClendon, attempt to commit arson intending damage to a habitat/place of worship

Jacob Joshua Bruggink, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Michael Dwayne Rivera, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Ashley Marie Young, tamper/fabricate physical evidence to impair

Michael Andrew Scheller, manufacture/deliver a controlled substance 4-200 grams (methamphetamine)

Charles Raymond Cannady, conspiracy to commit prohibited substance/item in correctional facility

Michael John Finley, conspiracy to commit prohibited substance/item in correctional facility

Caleb Andrew Schlomach, evading arrest/detention with vehicle; possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Tracy Lynn Mosley, conspiracy to commit prohibited substance/item in correctional facility

Enrique Torres, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Payton Brooks Derington, theft of firearm

Patricia Kay Woods, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Christopher Jacob Johnson, theft of firearm

Christopher Lee Mason, driving while intoxicated third or more

Read Alan Mitchum, theft of firearm

Austin Powers Yochum, evading arrest/detention with vehicle; possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds

Brandon Cole Long, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Edgar Ivan Balderas-Solis, driving while intoxicated third or more

David Aaron Jones, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Brandon Cole Long, aggravated assault against a public servant (two counts)

Joel Ross Bennett, theft of property $2,500-$30,000

Michael Lamar Nance Jr., evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Brandon Cole Long, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Nicholas John Rodriguez, burglary of a building

Robert Earl Smith, driving while intoxicated third or more

Lana Kristine O’Connell, aggravated assault against a public servant; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

Juan Luevano Martinez, injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury

Rene Eduardo Pina, manufacture/deliver a controlled substance 4-200 grams (cocaine); possession of marijuana 50-2,000 pounds

Jonathan Emery Rogers, sexual assault of a child

Alberto Romero, manufacture/deliver a controlled substance 4-200 grams (cocaine); possession of marijuana 50-2,000 pounds

Katie Leighann Rogers, sexual assault of a child (two counts)

Maria Saiz-De Romero, manufacture/deliver a controlled substance 4-200 grams (cocaine); possession of marijuana 50-2,000 pounds

Christopher Anthony Graham, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Joshua David Anderson, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (Psilocin); possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Kevin Darrell Howton, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions

Kristopher Eugene Biediger, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Lattrell Devon Cannon, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Joshua Brandon Johnson, theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $30,000

Andrew Karl Joseph Triplett, stalking