GOP rode strong turnout, straight ticket voting to wins

Saturday, November 12, 2016

Voter turnout for Tuesday’s election was one of the highest it has ever been in Wise County.

The turnout rate was 64.34 percent as 25,164 of the county’s 39,111 registered voters made their mark at the ballot box.

That exceeded the 58.6 percent turnout for the last presidential election in 2012.

It was also the highest turnout since the 1992 presidential election, which saw a 76.6 percent voter turnout, according to Wise County Messenger archives. That race included three candidates – George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Ross Perot.

The majority of voters this year cast their ballot early, including 16,633 who voted early in person at four locations around the county. That set a new record.

“I was pleased with the turnout on Election Day, but I was also pleased with everybody who took advantage of early voting,” said Sabra Srader, Wise County elections administrator. “I didn’t hear any complaints about lines on Election Day. I know we had some, but it would have been much worse if people had not taken advantage of early voting. And I’m so happy they did. I think that made everything run smoother on Election Day.”

Srader said she was proud people took advantage of two new early voting locations this year, at Alvord City Hall and the Boyd Community Center.

Six in 10 Wise County voters marked their ballot as straight party Republican in Tuesday’s election.

Another 9 percent voted straight party Democrat.

The 60 percent straight party Republican vote was a new record for the county.

Srader said that number may be a bit misleading, since voters are able to hit the straight ticket option but could then change their vote in certain races if they choose.

However, the rumors about votes for Donald Trump being flipped to Hillary Clinton after hitting a straight ticket option were unfounded, she said.

The results certainly backed up that assessment, as Trump won 83 percent to 14 percent over Clinton in the county.

The results showed Wise County remaining a Republican stronghold with GOP wins ranging from a 91 percent vote for U.S. District 13 Rep. Mac Thornberry to an 81 percent vote for Railroad Commissioner candidate Wayne Christian.

Of the local officials who were unopposed on the ballot, Sheriff Lane Akin received the most votes with 21,999.

All of the results will remain unofficial until the votes are canvassed next Wednesday.