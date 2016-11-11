Going up: County plat fees raised

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Wise County commissioners decided Monday to raise preliminary plat review fees from $25 per lot to $500 to offset the cost of outside engineer Kimley Horn.

The action comes at the recommendation of the Subdivision Rules Committee.

Auditor Ann McCuiston told commissioners at their Oct. 24 meeting that the county spent $169,951 with Kimley Horn in fiscal year 2016 for plat-related services, but developers paid only $42,600 in plat fees.

Commissioners discussed at that time raising the fee to $300 but tabled the issue for further review by county engineer Chad Davis and Kimley Horn’s Jeni Tatum. Commissioners wanted to know what fee would “make it a wash” for the county.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Burns, one of six members on the Subdivision Rules Committee, explained their recommendation.

“For the average 70- to 80-lot subdivision, it would take about $500 per lot,” he said. “Over that it would bring revenue in, but that’s the average of what it costs (for Kimley Horn to review a plat).”

The engineering firm reviews the layout, roads, drainage and septic systems, and they give changes to the developer. The developer makes the changes and submits a final plat for review. Kimley Horn reviews and then sends it to commissioners for approval.

Kimley Horn charges the county an hourly rate, which varies depending on the staff member doing the work.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny White asked about varied rates based on the size of the subdivision and amount of work the review would require, but Burns said that would be too complicated.

“It’d be hard to do a sliding scale,” he said. “It’d be hard on the treasurer’s office and all of us to do that.

“We have to set the price on the average. You can’t saddle someone with a bill for exactly what it costs,” he said.

Burns said most people don’t realize the work requires site visits.

“It’s a lot of work they’re doing. It’s a lot of work we’re doing to review it, so it’s not as simple as shuffling paper,” he explained.

County Judge J.D. Clark said Kimley Horn also charges the county monthly for answering platting questions. In FY 2016, that totaled $31,229.

“I didn’t know if there would be a way for us to answer platting questions in-house with Chad (Davis) answering them,” he said.

Burns said he gets frustrated with people and refers them to Kimley Horn because it frees up staff.

“You can spend 100 percent of your time dealing with it if you choose to,” he said. “We already make numerous visits to actual locations to grant a variance on a drainage study or help a developer make a decision about keeping lots out of the flood plain or flood way. But there are some that are engineering type questions that none of us can answer.”

Clark reminded Burns he wasn’t asking commissioners to answer questions; he was referring to Davis.

“Chad can, but he’s got plenty to do … and that’s just part of what it takes to even this out,” Burns replied.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Gaylord Kennedy said he refers people to Kimley Horn “because I sure don’t know.”

Clark reiterated he wasn’t asking commissioners to answer platting questions.

“I was looking at: do we jack the price up so much that we make it a wash or can we try and get our Kimley Horn fees under control?” Clark asked.

Kennedy suggested they set the fee this year, then re-evaluate next year and adjust as needed.

“We’re not doing well with $25 per lot, and we have to do something with it this year and see how it works,” he said. “I know we have to lower the cost, but we have to have control of all these new developments coming in … orderly growth, whatever it takes.”

Clark said he agrees but is also looking at what else the county can do to lower what they’re paying to Kimley Horn.

“Can we encourage people to make their first stop with questions the engineer before they go to Kimley Horn and we get billed hourly?” he asked.

Burns remained adamant that developers not go to Davis.

“It takes the politics out of it if they’re not talking to a local person, and that’s the main idea in going with an outside firm,” he said. “I won’t call any names, but I’ve got a guy that’s trying to strong arm me on some amendments on variances and just assumes that he should get them because he’s a local guy.

“But the rules are the rules,” Burns pointed out.

Clark continued to push the issue, explaining Davis could send things to Kimley Horn as needed, but if he would answer simple questions, it would save the county money.

Burns insisted: “It needs to go to outside review.”

Precinct 3 Commissioner Harry Lamance said perhaps that was the price of doing business.

“I just think there’s some questions that they answer that we get billed for that we could proably answer with our in-house engineer,” Clark said.

Davis sat quietly, never commenting.

Burns then made the motion to raise the preliminary plat review fee to $500 per lot. Developers pay a base fee of $800, plus the per lot rate. If a landowner is dividing property between family members, there is no platting fee.

The motion to raise the fee passed unanimously.

Monday afternoon the county received an invoice for $27,501.64 from Kimley Horn for October, $3,961.74 of which was for answering platting questions.

A public hearing on the increased fee is 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, in the third-floor conference room of the courthouse in Decatur.