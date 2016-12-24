Gift of life: Paradise teacher’s donation gives cousin second chance

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, December 24, 2016

Tags: Paradise

Last December, Robert Taylor lost function in both his kidneys. This December, he has a new, functioning kidney thanks to his cousin Suzanne.

Robert, who lives in Missouri, had endured minor problems, like kidney stones, before. His family has a history of polycystic kidney disease – his sister donated her kidney to their mother before he began experiencing his own symptoms.

After he started dialysis, multiple family members wanted to donate to Robert, but Suzanne was the only match.

Suzanne Taylor, a Paradise High School teacher, spent many childhood vacations playing with Robert, who she fondly calls “Bubba.” Even when they don’t see each other for long periods of time, it’s always easy for them to pick up where they left off. For him, she spent six months going through various tests – blood tests, CT scans, EKGs, tissue tests – to ensure her kidney would work for Robert. She also met with a counselor and social worker, who conducted interviews to be sure Suzanne wanted to donate and understood the risks.

With every step of the process, her anticipation increased.

“Through all this testing, I was scared that something was going to stop it,” Suzanne said. “Once you get so far, you’re scared that something is going to stop it, and you’re not going to be able to go through with it.”

In August, Suzanne was told she was a match, and she immediately called Robert.

“It’s awfully humbling when somebody calls and says they’re a match,” Robert said. “You know, one kidney for 99 percent of people is plenty, but it’s still a big deal when someone wants to jump on that operating table for you.”

Robert, who thought he might have to wait two to five years for an organ from a deceased donor, would wait only eleven months. Between the match confirmation in August and their joint surgery in November, Robert often told Suzanne if she needed to back out for any reason not to worry about it.

“I kept telling him, ‘You’d do the same for me if the roles were reversed,'” Suzanne said.

Suzanne arranged her time off with the school – her fellows teachers even threw a superhero-themed party in her honor before she left – and then headed to St. Louis for the Nov. 22 operation at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

“There’s never been any fear,” she said. “Just excitement that I get to do this.”

Suzanne and Robert went into surgery together, and a few hours later Robert left the room with his cousin’s kidney, now officially his. It began working right away.

The recovery process for both Taylors has been fairly smooth thus far. Suzanne took time off from school to rest, but she hopes to be back to teaching by Jan. 9. Robert is currently on medication to ensure his body won’t reject his new kidney, and he has to stay away from crowds for the time being. It’s far better than dialysis.

“Now I won’t be at the dialysis clinic 12 hours a week, won’t miss eight hours of work a week,” Robert said. “It’s kind of back to the normal life.”

Suzanne said since the surgery many people have commented on her bravery, to which she replies, “If a family member needed one, would you not give, too?”

“I think if I can do it, anybody can do it. It’s just a great way to give,” Suzanne said. “It feels good to be able to give a life.”

Robert calls his kidney an “awesome” early Christmas present.

“She’s an angel,” he said.