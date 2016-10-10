Genealogical society announces programs for the year

NEWS HEADLINES

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, October 19, 2016
New Officers

NEW OFFICERS – The Wise County Genealogical Society elected new officers, including (from left) President Patti Gillespie, Secretary Sally Stokes, Hospitality Chair Becky Culpepper, Vice President Carol Donovan and Treasurer Mary Stenzel. Submitted photo

The Wise County Genealogical Society has elected officers and planned programs for 2016-17.

New officers are President Patti Gillespie, Secretary Sally Stokes, Hospitality Chair Becky Culpepper, Vice President Carol Donovan and Treasurer Mary Stenzel.

Programs will include:

  • Oct. 20 – Jacob Mangum, director of Texas Portal, based out of the University of North Texas, with a presentation centered on Wise County and what can be found on the Portal
  • Nov. 17 – Clay Patterson, “Digital On-Demand Publishers, Pros and Cons”
  • Jan. 19 – D. Joshua Taylor, “A Digital Treasure: PERSI and Your Family History”
  • Feb. 16 – Anne Mitchell, “Becoming a Master Researcher on Ancestry”
  • March 16 – Diane Dyess, “Southern Cemetery Symbolism”
  • April 20 – Pattie Gillespie, “My DNA Report: Now What Do I Do With It?”
  • May 18 – Question-and-answer panel and third birthday celebration

All meetings are at 7 p.m. at the Decatur Church of Christ on Farm Road 51 South.

Membership dues are $20 per person or $25 per family. Non-members pay $5 per meeting.


