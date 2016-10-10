Genealogical society announces programs for the year

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Tags: Wise County Genealogical Society

The Wise County Genealogical Society has elected officers and planned programs for 2016-17.

New officers are President Patti Gillespie, Secretary Sally Stokes, Hospitality Chair Becky Culpepper, Vice President Carol Donovan and Treasurer Mary Stenzel.

Programs will include:

Oct. 20 – Jacob Mangum, director of Texas Portal, based out of the University of North Texas, with a presentation centered on Wise County and what can be found on the Portal

Nov. 17 – Clay Patterson, “Digital On-Demand Publishers, Pros and Cons”

Jan. 19 – D. Joshua Taylor, “A Digital Treasure: PERSI and Your Family History”

Feb. 16 – Anne Mitchell, “Becoming a Master Researcher on Ancestry”

March 16 – Diane Dyess, “Southern Cemetery Symbolism”

April 20 – Pattie Gillespie, “My DNA Report: Now What Do I Do With It?”

May 18 – Question-and-answer panel and third birthday celebration

All meetings are at 7 p.m. at the Decatur Church of Christ on Farm Road 51 South.

Membership dues are $20 per person or $25 per family. Non-members pay $5 per meeting.