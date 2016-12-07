Fundraiser tops $85,000

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Tags: Wise Youth Ag Syndicate

More than $85,000 was raised for the Wise Youth Ag Syndicate at the 2nd annual Blue Ribbon Bash Friday night in Decatur.

Syndicate President Trent Morrow said he could summarize the celebration in one word – success – and donations are still rolling in.

“We have a great group of kids here in Wise County, and it’s meaningful for them to see the whole county come together to do things for them,” he said. “To the donors, thank you and God bless you.”

The Ag Syndicate was created in 2015 to breathe life into the Youth Fair auction by securing true buyers and operating as its own buying group, purchasing reserve champion lots, as well as breed and division champs. Morrow said the Syndicate accomplished those goals last year and was even able to give money to every project that went through the sale, in addition to those projects the Syndicate purchased outright.

Morrow said the money raised Friday will be especially helpful for the 2017 fair as the county continues to face a decline in the oil and gas industry. A live auction featuring 14 items, a silent auction packed with goodies and the sale of raffle tickets generated big bucks Friday night with donors purchasing things like a trip to Pagosa Springs, a utility trailer made by Decatur FFA, cowboy cookers made by Paradise FFA and a Dessert of the Month by Wise County 4-H. The hot-ticket item was a Grady Spears dinner that sold for $4,750.

Donors who secured keys in the live or silent auction were given a chance at opening a lock on a Yeti cooler filled with prizes. Several people took center stage to give it a try, but Jamie Hawks of Bridgeport was the winner.

During the auction, the Syndicate also raised $25,000 to purchase five large fans to be installed in the livestock barn at the Wise County Fairgrounds.

“The fans were done to help support commissioners court,” Morrow said. “The last few years our county has done a lot to the grounds, and when you look at all the upgrades and the cutbacks they’re facing, this is a ‘thank you’ and a way for us to help them.

“It’s going to enhance the barns and to us, it’s helping our county.”

At the conclusion of the live auction, Joe Callan of Decatur spoke about his son, Johnny Callan, a Jacksboro High School senior and president of the JHS FFA chapter, who was killed in a car accident Nov. 26. Joe detailed Johnny’s accomplishments through FFA and encouraged everyone in the room to “live like Johnny.”

After he spoke, Leslie Oates with LO Trucking donated back the four live auction items he purchased and asked they be sold again to benefit the Callan family. The items were auctioned again, raising $6,750.

Sadly, Joe Callan was killed just three days later in a car accident in Decatur. (See the story on page 1.)

Syndicate officers Tuesday morning were still trying to comprehend the latest blow to the Callan family while reflecting on Friday night’s event.

First Vice President Lisa Bradshaw said emotions are running high, but she’s certain the county will pull together to help the Callans. She said the support shown local youth, whether in the midst of tragedy or at a celebratory fundraiser, is inspiring.

“It makes you proud of where you live and what we’re doing,” she said.

To donate to the Wise Youth Ag Syndicate, call Morrow at 940-393-1906 or Bradshaw at 940-627-4567. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 610, Bridgeport, TX 76426.