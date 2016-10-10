FSA county committee elections to begin

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, November 5, 2016

Tags: Farm Service Agency

Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Val Dolcini announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will begin mailing ballots to eligible farmers and ranchers across the country for the 2016 FSA County Committee elections on Monday, Nov. 7. Producers must return ballots to their local FSA offices by Dec. 5.

“Producers elected to FSA county committees play a vital role in local agricultural decisions,” Dolcini said. “Their contributions are essential to the daily operation of nearly 2,200 offices across the country. It is a valued partnership that helps us better understand the needs of the farmers and ranchers we serve.”

Nearly 7,700 FSA county committee members serve FSA offices nationwide. Each committee has three to 11 elected members who serve three-year terms of office. One-third of county committee seats are up for election each year. County committee members apply their knowledge and judgment to help FSA make important decisions on its commodity support programs, conservation programs, indemnity and disaster programs and emergency programs and eligibility.

Producers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program to be eligible to vote in the county committee election. Approximately 1.5 million producers are currently eligible to vote. Farmers and ranchers who supervise and conduct the farming operations of an entire farm, but are not of legal voting age, also may be eligible to vote.

Ballots include the names of candidates running for the local committee election. FSA has modified the ballot, making it easily identifiable and less likely to be overlooked. Voters who do not receive ballots in the coming week can pick one up at their local FSA offices. Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2017.

For information, visit the FSA website at www.fsa.usda.gov/elections or call the local USDA Service Center or FSA office, 940-627-3531.